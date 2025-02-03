"At least there’s some buffer for 4 Nations" "Why is this team so secretive": NHL fans react to latest Josh Norris injury update

It was reported Monday that Ottawa Senators forward Josh Norris will be sidelined on a week-to-week basis due to a mid-body injury. Norris left during the third period of Ottawa's 6-0 win over the Minnesota Wild on Saturday night.

It's very disappointing for the Senators and Norris who's struggled to stay healthy throughout his NHL career. It's tough timing for the Sens who are currently third in the Atlantic division in a chase to make the playoffs for the first time since the 2016-17 season.

Fans reacted to the news on X (formerly Twitter).

"At least there's some buffer in there for 4 nations. Rest. Relax. Heal," one fan wrote on X.

"Why is this team so secretive," another fan wrote.

"In other news the sky is blue," another fan wrote.

There's been mixed reaction from the fanbase as they continue to learn more about the Josh Norris injury update.

"Thank god this happened before the break," another fan wrote.

"What is injury can they tell us ONCE so we know it's not the shoulder," added another fan.

"Tale as old as time," added one more fan.

Ottawa has four games on the schedule this week before a 14-day break for the upcoming 4 Nations Face-Off tournament.

Josh Norris had been on fire recently

The injury news comes at the worst possible time for Josh Norris. The 25-year-old was playing some of the best hockey of his career prior to being injured during Saturday night's win against Minnesota.

Norris had racked up nine points (five goals, four assists) in his last 10 games, including two shorthanded goals. He's up to 31 points (19 goals, 12 assists) in 50 games on the season. His 19 goals are the second most of any Senator behind only Brady Tkachuk (20 goals).

The former 19th overall pick from the 2017 draft will be missed during his absence. His goal-scoring ability, along with his penalty-killing and faceoff prowess were powering the Senators to victory on many nights. Shane Pinto and Ridly Greig figure to have more prominent roles with Norris sidelined.

The Senators will begin life without Josh Norris on Monday night in Nashville against the Predators. The puck drops at 7:30 p.m. EST at Bridgestone Arena.

