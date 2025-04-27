"Aunt Katie is so excited": Johnny Gaudreau's sister Katie reacts to Eric Robinson and wife Allison welcoming daughter Blaire Elizabeth Robinson

Late NHLer Johnny Gaudreau and his former Columbus Blue Jackets teammate Eric Robinson’s families are quite close. Earlier this week, Eric and his wife Allison shared the news that they had welcomed their first child together.

On Saturday, Allison Robinson shared a special picture of their newborn daughter Elizabeth on her Instagram. The caption read:

“Blaire Elizabeth Robinson. 4.23.25. In love, obsessed, on cloud nine - no words begin to describe it. Our biggest blessing 🤍”

Johnny Gaudreau’s sister Katie shared the post on her own Instagram stories and expressed how excited she was. Katie wrote:

“Congratulations! Love you 3! @allisonnrobinson @erobinson19”

“Adding another baby to the group!!! Aunt Katie is so excited. Get home to Jersey soon so I can snuggle you!!!!” she added.

via Instagram /@kgaudreau13

Johnny Gaudreau’s mother pens note of gratitude to the USHL

Earlier this month, Johnny Gaudreau’s mother Jane thanked the USHL and Commissioner Glenn Hefferan on X for creating the Gaudreau Award in honor of her sons, Johnny and Matthew.

The USHL announced the special award in January thai year. On April 12, Ethan Wyttenbach of the Sioux Falls Stampede was announced as the first recipient. The award was presented to him in Sioux Falls where Johnny Gaudreau’s parents Guy and Jane Gaudreau joined Commissioner Hefferan to surprise Wyttenbach.

In her tweet, Jane shared several pictures from their trip and mentioned how grateful she was to the USHL and Hefferan for the gesture. She wrote:

“A special thank you to Glenn Hefferan and the @USHL for establishing the award to honor John & Matty Gaudreau. Guy and I were incredibly honored to be invited to Sioux Falls to surprise Ethan Wyttenbach and let him know he was the winner of the Gaudreau Award.”

Jane also thanked the Omaha Lancers organization for a tribute they held on April 5 in memory of her sons.

Johnny Gaudreau and his brother Matthew died in a tragic road accident when they were hit by a truck while cycling in Oldmans Township, New Jersey, last year on Aug. 29. The brothers were in Jersey to serve as groomsmen at their sister Katie’s wedding the following day.

The allegedly drunk driver Sean Higgins has been charged with two counts of death by auto among multiple other offenses. In January this year, he declined a 35-year plea deal. If convicted, Higgins faces up to 70 years in prison. The next court hearing is scheduled for June 10, 2025.

