Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews has lit up the NHL with an extraordinary season and has reached the coveted 60-goal milestone. His goal record and the speed of achieving it have drawn comparisons to legendary players, as discussed by Paul Bissonnette on the latest episode of the Spitting Chiclets" podcast.

In the NHL's 2023-24 season, Matthews has been nothing short of sensational. Playing 73 games, he has notched an impressive 62 goals along with 36 assists, totaling 98 points. He has become the first player in 30 years to hit the 60-goal mark twice.

Bissonnette admired Auston Matthews' scoring ability and compared him to NHL greats like Alex Ovechkin:

"I was just going to say what's the hardest thing to do in the NHL score goals and he's doing it at a faster pace than Ovechkin and if he stays healthy for another 12 years, he might be the all-time leader in goals."

He praised Matthews' versatility, noting his ability to score from various positions on the ice with a deadly release:

"That's just how f*king good this guy is, he can score from everywhere, he has one of the sickest releases we've ever seen. It doesn't need to be a slapshot, he loves that spot, that dry cider, loves it, seems to be the new Hot Spot."

Comparing Auston Matthews to iconic goal scorers like Brett Hull and Ovechkin, Bissonnette highlighted the Maple Leafs' forward's unique style and effectiveness in finding scoring opportunities. He mentioned Matthews' favorite shooting spot and praised Matthews' hockey IQ and skill set.

"You know how Ovi made that top of the circle shot famous. I think Bret Hall was very similar in the way, he was able to find those Lanes with that knee drop one-timer like a 60 Flex. That weak side off the goal line he's a f*king Maniac from there."

Paul Bissonnette hails Auston Matthews as first-ballot Hall of Famer

Paul Bissonnette believes that Auston Matthews is not just a star player for the Maple Leafs but a potential future Hall of Famer and one of the greatest talents of his generation. Here's how he put it:

"So, it's so impressive to be on a list of nine elite guys and the names I mean he's going to be a Hall of Famer he's going to be a first ballot Hall of Famer, he's the greatest."

Well, no doubt this year was impressive for Matthews in terms of goals scored and there are 8 more games to go, so there's a possibility of reaching that 70-goal mark.