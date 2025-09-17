  • home icon
  • NHL
  • Auston Matthews
  • Auston Matthews breaks silence on starting Maple Leafs' 2025-26 without 'friend for life' Mitch Marner 

Auston Matthews breaks silence on starting Maple Leafs' 2025-26 without 'friend for life' Mitch Marner 

By Ankit Kumar
Published Sep 17, 2025 17:45 GMT
NHL: Colorado Avalanche at Toronto Maple Leafs - Source: Imagn
Auston Matthews spoke about Mitch Marner’s trade to Vegas (Source: Imagn)

Toronto Maple Leafs captain Auston Matthews spoke again about Mitch Marner’s trade to Vegas. Marner signed an eight-year, $96 million deal before being dealt. He was Matthew's linemate in Toronto, playing on the Leafs' top line. Now, his move has left a void in that line, making it a priority for the Leafs to find a perfect fit.

Ad

Speaking to the media on Wednesday, Matthews called Marner a 'friend for life.' He admitted it was hard saying goodbye.

"Yeah. I mean, those are always tough conversations to have," Matthews said. "Obviously, at the end of the day, you're teammates, you're also friends, and he'll be a friend of all of ours for life.
"So those are always tough conversations to have, but at the end of the day, you know, he made his decision, and you know, we wish him nothing but the best moving forward, and we're moving on,"
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Marner had 102 points last season with Toronto. He scored 27 goals and 75 assists in 81 games. Later, he added 13 points in 13 playoff games, but received criticism for his performance against Florida, leading to their playoff exit. Still, his offense will be difficult to replace.

In the offseason, the Maple Leafs have added new players like Matias Maccelli and Dakota Joshua. So, Matthews and the group are excited about fresh faces.

"Like I said, you know, bringing in some new faces, some new guys that we're super excited about, can't really dwell in the past," Matthews said. "Obviously, like I said, we wish him (Marner) the best. And he's going to be a friend for life. But you just got to put your best foot forward."
Ad
Ad

The Maple Leafs finished first in the Atlantic Division last season. They won the first round against Ottawa, but were eliminated by Florida in the second round. Toronto again struggled to advance past that stage, and now, Matthews is determined to improve.

Auston Matthews' previous comments on Mitch Marner

This was not the first time Auston Matthews spoke about Mitch Marner’s trade. In August, during Mayor Patrick Brown’s charity, he talked about Marner's move being a part of the business side of hockey.

Ad
"We'll obviously miss him. ... That's kind of the business side of it, that's tough. Wish him nothing but the best. We'll just keep it moving," Matthews said.

Auston Matthews also gave a short update on his health, saying he felt “good.” He had missed 15 games last season with an injury. Going forward, Auston Matthews and Toronto’s focus is on the 2025-26 season.

About the author
Ankit Kumar

Ankit Kumar

Ankit is an NHL journalist at Sportskeeda with over 3 years of experience in the writing industry. He has expertise in sports, product, and travel content writing. His interest in ice hockey was piqued after watching Sidney Crosby play and he has been passionately following the game since then. Ankit admires Crosby’s personality and hockey IQ, and when he crossed the 1,500 points tally, Ankit was among the biggest fans to celebrate the occasion.

An Edmonton Oilers fan because of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, Ankit also admires the Pittsburgh Penguins due to Crosby and the Colorado Avalanche for Nathan MacKinnon. He is also a fan of Wayne Gretzky and Bobby Orr.

Holding a Bachelor’s degree in English Literature and Language, Ankit believes his education has helped him develop a knack for presenting information in a precise and compelling manner. He only sources information from credible avenues and trusted people from his network for his articles.

When he is not watching or writing about the NHL, Ankit loves listening to music and reading books.

Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama

Quick Links

Edited by Victor R. Lopez M.
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications