Auston Matthews breaks silence on starting Maple Leafs' 2025-26 without 'friend for life' Mitch Marner 

Toronto Maple Leafs captain Auston Matthews spoke again about Mitch Marner’s trade to Vegas. Marner signed an eight-year, $96 million deal before being dealt. He was Matthew's linemate in Toronto, playing on the Leafs' top line. Now, his move has left a void in that line, making it a priority for the Leafs to find a perfect fit.Speaking to the media on Wednesday, Matthews called Marner a 'friend for life.' He admitted it was hard saying goodbye.&quot;Yeah. I mean, those are always tough conversations to have,&quot; Matthews said. &quot;Obviously, at the end of the day, you're teammates, you're also friends, and he'll be a friend of all of ours for life.&quot;So those are always tough conversations to have, but at the end of the day, you know, he made his decision, and you know, we wish him nothing but the best moving forward, and we're moving on,&quot;Marner had 102 points last season with Toronto. He scored 27 goals and 75 assists in 81 games. Later, he added 13 points in 13 playoff games, but received criticism for his performance against Florida, leading to their playoff exit. Still, his offense will be difficult to replace.In the offseason, the Maple Leafs have added new players like Matias Maccelli and Dakota Joshua. So, Matthews and the group are excited about fresh faces.&quot;Like I said, you know, bringing in some new faces, some new guys that we're super excited about, can't really dwell in the past,&quot; Matthews said. &quot;Obviously, like I said, we wish him (Marner) the best. And he's going to be a friend for life. But you just got to put your best foot forward.&quot;The Maple Leafs finished first in the Atlantic Division last season. They won the first round against Ottawa, but were eliminated by Florida in the second round. Toronto again struggled to advance past that stage, and now, Matthews is determined to improve.Auston Matthews' previous comments on Mitch MarnerThis was not the first time Auston Matthews spoke about Mitch Marner’s trade. In August, during Mayor Patrick Brown’s charity, he talked about Marner's move being a part of the business side of hockey.&quot;We'll obviously miss him. ... That's kind of the business side of it, that's tough. Wish him nothing but the best. We'll just keep it moving,&quot; Matthews said.Auston Matthews also gave a short update on his health, saying he felt “good.” He had missed 15 games last season with an injury. Going forward, Auston Matthews and Toronto’s focus is on the 2025-26 season.