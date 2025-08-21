  • home icon
  Leafs' Auston Matthews gets 100% honest about Mitch Marner's exit from Toronto

Leafs' Auston Matthews gets 100% honest about Mitch Marner's exit from Toronto

By ARJUN B
Published Aug 21, 2025 03:27 GMT
NHL: Toronto Maple Leafs at Florida Panthers - Source: Imagn
Auston Matthews gets 100% honest about Mitch Marner's exit from Toronto - Source: Imagn

Auston Matthews opened up on Mitch Marner's departure from the Maple Leafs. Marner’s tenure in Toronto came to an end in July when he was dealt to the Vegas Golden Knights in a sign-and-trade.

Speaking in Brampton on Wednesday at Mayor Patrick Brown’s charity hockey fundraiser, Auston Matthews shared his honest reaction to losing his longtime teammate and friend.

"We'll obviously miss him. He's a great friend , a great teammate. That's kind of the business side of it, that's tough. Wish him nothing but the best. We'll just keep it moving," Matthews said. (per TSN)
Matthews also provided a brief update on his own health. He simply said "good," when asked how he was feeling. Matthews missed 15 games last season due to an undisclosed injury that impacted his regular season and playoffs.

Moreover, the Leafs GM Brad Treliving has been busy reshaping the roster. The additions of Matias Maccelli, Nicholas Roy, Dakota Joshua and Michael Pezzetta are expected to bring fresh depth to the lineup.

“Obviously, a lot of changes, but I’m excited about the guys we’ve brought in. I know we have a great team and a great group of guys in the locker room.So, I’m looking forward to getting started. Guys are going to have to take some steps, but it’s a good problem to have,” he said.
The Maple Leafs open their 2025–26 season at home against the Montreal Canadiens on Oct. 8.

Auston Matthews on participating in Hockey Night Brampton 2025 charity game

Since its launch by Mayor Patrick Brown in 2019, the Hockey Night in Brampton charity game has grown into an annual tradition, drawing big-name Maple Leafs like Mitch Marner (now with Vegas), Max Domi, and John Tavares.

The game raises money to help fund a second hospital in the city.

“A lot of guys have come through and played in this,” Auston Matthews said. “It’s special to give back to the community. You get to meet NHL alumni and players from all over, and it’s great to do it for a good cause while having some fun.”

This year’s lineup included Leafs blueliner Chris Tanev, Buffalo’s Owen Power and Washington’s Dylan Strome, along with former Leafs Gary Roberts, Owen Nolan, Curtis Joseph and Mark Giordano. Toronto Sceptres captain Blayre Turnbull also took part.

ARJUN B

Arjun is a journalist covering the NHL at Sportskeeda. With a deep understanding of the game and a knack for storytelling, he tries to bring the sport to life for readers. Whether he's analyzing a game, profiling a player, or discussing the latest trades and signings, he strives to deliver insightful and engaging content for hockey fans. Arjun excels in fact-checking, aiding research, and providing a fresh perspective on fellow writers' articles.

Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins hold a special place in his heart.

Edited by Bhargav
