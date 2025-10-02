Auston Matthews will be playing without Mitch Marner on his line, for the first time in his career, after the latter joined the Golden Knights in a $96 million sign-and-trade deal earlier this summer. Leafs acquired D-man Nicolas Roy in return, which left a Mitch Marner-sized hole in the Leafs' offense.

Marner led the Leafs in scoring last season with 102 points in the regular season, but managed to score just five points in a seven-game playoffs series loss to the Panthers. Max Domi has been entrusted with the responsibility to play on the Leafs' top line alongside Auston Matthews and Matthew Knies. Domi's career-high came during the 2018-2019 season with the Montreal Canadiens, when he accumulated 72 points in 82 games.

After multiple team practices with Max Domi, Leafs captain Matthews endorsed the $15,000,000 forward as his new linemate.

"I feel like (the chemistry with Max Domi) has been good. I've played with Max a lot, I'm really comfortable with him. I know the spots that he likes to get into, as well as Knies-y. With each practive we've had, and the more reps we get together, the more comfortable we feel, " said Matthews.

According to statmuse.com, Auston Matthews has 99 goals, 79 assists and a +/- of +46 in 141 games with Max Domi. The 28-year-old franchise captain was extremely appreciative of Domi's playmaking skills.

"He's really patient with the puck. He's a really easy player to play with, he's got a great brain, and is super smart out there. He's a great, great passer," said Matthews.

Maple Leafs HC reveals his expectations of Max Domi to sustain himself on Auston Matthews' line

Head coach Craig Berube did not shy away from publicizing his demands to Max Domi, if he wanted to retain his spot on the Leafs' top line alongside Auston Matthews.

"... he has to change a little bit. I need him to get inside more. I need him to shoot more. It can’t be all about looking for Matthews or Knies with plays. We need him to be a bulldog out there," said Berube.

The Toronto Maple Leafs are set take on the Detroit Red Wings in a pre-season clash on Oct.2, and all eyes will be on Max Domi, who will feature alongside Auston Matthews for the first time this season.

