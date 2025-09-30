  • home icon
  • NHL
  • Auston Matthews
  • Ex-NHL enforcer Sean Avery rips into Leafs' Auston Matthews, ranks him first on unwanted list

Ex-NHL enforcer Sean Avery rips into Leafs' Auston Matthews, ranks him first on unwanted list

By Ankit Kumar
Modified Sep 30, 2025 18:18 GMT
NHL: Toronto Maple Leafs at Carolina Hurricanes - Source: Imagn
Sean Avery shared his insights on Toronto Maple Leafs captain Auston Matthews (image credit: IMAGN)

Former NHL player Sean Avery criticized Toronto Maple Leafs captain Auston Matthews on Monday. Matthews failed to help the Leafs go deep in the playoffs last season, and they lost in the second round to the Florida Panthers. Toronto looked good in the first round against the Ottawa Senators but faced offensive issues in the second.

Ad

Avery said Matthews might not have the next gear to win. He ranked Matthews first on his unwanted list, and Elias Patterson second.

"Austin Matthews, if there's a guy right now in the league that I say that might not have the next gear to win, he might be at the top of my list," Avery said, via the "Spittin’ Chiclets" podcast. "Elias Patterson might be second."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

However, cohost Paul Bissonnette rejected the idea.

"No, come on," Bissonnette said. "Now you're just Now you're just stirring the fu***** pot."

Another cohost, Keith Yandle, backed Bissonnette's counter.

"I think Papi's got it in him," Yandle said. "He just doesn't show it, cuz he can't, cuz he's in Toronto, like outside, like he's not going to be calling guys out on the bench cuz he knows it'll be such a big deal. I think he's got it in him."
Ad

Avery disagreed and highlighted that if that's the case with Matthews, he should control the game like Steve Yzerman did in the past. Yzerman ruled the league for seven years from 1987-88 to 1992-93, scoring over 100 points in each season. He averaged close to 55 goals per campaign.

"If that's the case, then you got to do what Steve Yzerman does and just go out there and put the team on your back, you know? Yeah," Avery said. "And not take any fu***** shifts off."
Ad

Bissonnette and Yandle disagreed, noting that Matthews plays a strong 200-foot game.

"I think he's so good. 200-foot game," Yandle said. "Like, I got no complaints with Austin."

Bissonnette also supported Matthews' performance last season when questioned by cohost Ryan Whitney. Matthews played through an injury, but still recorded 33 goals and 78 points in 67 games.

"I think that that he's an absolute horse," Bissonnette said.
Ad

Avery added that Matthews, who is signed to a four-year $53 million contract (according to Spotrac), should do more than just be reliable.

"No, at $15 million, dude, you're a game breaker," Avery said. "I need more than a horse."
Ad

However, Bissonnette corrected Avery, saying Matthews is making $13.25 million per year.

Auston Matthews played through injury in 2024-25 season

After the Maple Leafs' playoff exit following the Florida series last season, Auston Matthews revealed that he played through an injury the entire campaign. He missed nine games in November, and six more from Dec. 21 to Jan. 2. Matthews traveled to Germany for a doctor consultation during the first layoff. However, he expects to be fully healthy for the 2025-26 season without surgery.

Ad
"Definitely a tough year physically," Matthews said in May, via NHL.com. "I'm really confident I'll be back 100 percent next season, and it's nothing for me to worry about."

Despite Sean Avery’s criticism, Matthews remains a key player for Toronto. He has proven his scoring ability with two 60-point seasons, including a career-high 69 in 2023-24. The team is confident tthat it will perform well in the upcoming season, starting in less than two weeks.

About the author
Ankit Kumar

Ankit Kumar

Ankit is an NHL journalist at Sportskeeda with over 3 years of experience in the writing industry. He has expertise in sports, product, and travel content writing. His interest in ice hockey was piqued after watching Sidney Crosby play and he has been passionately following the game since then. Ankit admires Crosby’s personality and hockey IQ, and when he crossed the 1,500 points tally, Ankit was among the biggest fans to celebrate the occasion.

An Edmonton Oilers fan because of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, Ankit also admires the Pittsburgh Penguins due to Crosby and the Colorado Avalanche for Nathan MacKinnon. He is also a fan of Wayne Gretzky and Bobby Orr.

Holding a Bachelor’s degree in English Literature and Language, Ankit believes his education has helped him develop a knack for presenting information in a precise and compelling manner. He only sources information from credible avenues and trusted people from his network for his articles.

When he is not watching or writing about the NHL, Ankit loves listening to music and reading books.

Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama

Quick Links

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications