Team USA captain Auston Matthews presented Brady Tkachuk with the 'Johnny Hockey USA MVP of the Game' award after the USA's 4 Nations Face-Off matchup against Finland on Thursday. Matthews presented a #13 jersey featuring the late Columbus Blue Jackets forward Johnny Gaudreau's name.

The Ottawa Senators' forward scored two goals in the 6-1 win.

The NHL posted a video on X (formerly Twitter) showing the jersey handover.

“Johnny Hockey is there every step of the way. 💙,” the caption read.

Other media outlets also posted about the ceremony.

“Captain America Auston Matthews handing out the Johnny Hockey USA MVP of the Game award to Brady Tkachuk after Team USA’s 6-1 win.” @LeafLatest wrote in their post on X (formerly Twitter).

Johnny Gaudreau holds the record for the most points for Team USA in the world championships ( 43 points).

"He is with us every step of the way, the whole family is, and we just want to keep it as special as we can, especially keeping the Gaudreau family close to us,” U.S. forward J.T. Miller said via NHL.com.

Johnny and his brother Matthew were killed in a road accident on Aug. 29 in Oldmans Township, New Jersey. They were cycling on the side of the road at night when they were struck by a car allegedly driven by a drunk driver.

The US team had invited Johnny and Matthew's father, Guy, for a special team dinner on Monday and to join them on the ice during team practice the next day.

Auston Matthews leads Team USA to first win, Brady Tkachuk and his brother score two goals each

Team USA kicked off its 4 Nations Face-Off campaign with a 6-1 win over Finland. Brady and Matthew Tkachuk scored twice and Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Zach Werenski had three assists.

Brady spoke to the media after the game.

“I can only imagine how proud my parents, family and friends that have helped us along the way [are], “ Brady said via NHL.com. “I know from my experience I was really excited for this tournament.”

“After a couple days, this has been the best experience of my hockey life. I can’t really describe the excitement and joy that I was able to play with him, just be together every day.”

Brady and Matthew set a whole slew of records. They became the first siblings to score multiple goals in an international NHL game. They also joined an elite list of fathers and sons who have scored in best-on-best hockey. Their father, Keith Tkachuk, had played for 18 seasons in the NHL and retired in 2010.

