The Toronto Maple Leafs lost 4-2 to the Ottawa Senators on Saturday at Scotiabank Arena. This was their fifth loss in seven games. Ottawa matched a season-high with six straight wins and improved to 7-0-1 in their last eight games.

Ad

William Nylander gave Toronto a 1-0 lead in the second period with a backhand shot through Linus Ullmark’s pads. Ottawa answered quickly when Jake Sanderson scored off a pass from Tim Stutzle.

Auston Matthews put the Leafs ahead again after Ullmark misplayed the puck, leaving an open net. David Perron tied the game, and Claude Giroux gave Ottawa the lead after Chris Tanev accidentally deflected the puck into Toronto’s net on the penalty kill.

Ad

Trending

Toronto had a power play late in the third period but couldn’t score. The Leafs successfully challenged an Ottawa empty-net goal for offside, but Michael Amadio secured the win with an empty-net goal at 19:53.

After the game, Matthews spoke about the team’s struggles. He said Toronto must improve details in their game and match opponents’ desperation. He stressed the need to reset and focus on the important games ahead.

Ad

"I mean, I think the margins have been really small the last couple games. But I think, you know, just details—details in our game haven't quite been there. It's on us to figure that out and to just be better. We have to get it through our heads that all these games, especially with some of the teams we're playing, are going to be playoff-like games,

Ad

"These are teams that are fighting for their lives, trying to make a push—they’re desperate, like the one we played tonight. We have to wrap our heads around that and just be better all around as a team," Matthews said.

Ad

Apart from this, Auston Matthews will not win the Rocket Richard Trophy this year. Edmonton Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl leads the NHL with 47 goals.

Matthews won the trophy in 2021, 2022, and 2024, scoring a career-high 69 goals last season. He also won the Ted Lindsay Award in 2022 as the NHL's best regular-season player.

Craig Berube calls out Maple Leafs for urgency after loss to Senators

Head coach Craig Berube pointed to lost battles inside the blue line as a key issue. He said the team lacked urgency early but played better in the third period. He recognized the importance of consistency and strong execution.

Ad

“I thought their three goals were all about losing battles inside the blue line," Berube said (via NHL.com). "We didn’t win enough battles there and that’s an area of the game, it’s urgency for me and details in the first two periods that weren’t there but when we decide to have urgency and do things the right way."

Ad

" We’re a way better team in the third but we’re behind and sometimes you don’t come back. We had chances but that’s what happens,” Berube added.

The Toronto Maple Leafs need to make adjustments soon. They will next play against the Calgary Flames on March 17 at 7:30 PM EDT.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama