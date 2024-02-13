Auston Matthews makes sly remark for Ridly Greig's empty net slapshot that fueled Morgan Rielly's crosscheck

Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews made a sly remark about Ridly Greig's empty net slapshot, prompting Leafs defenseman Morgan Rielly to deliver a cross-check to the face.

During the "Battle of Ontario" clash between the Leafs and Senators last week, Sens' Ridly Greig scored on Toronto's empty net with a slapshot from a close range to secure a 5-3 win for the Senators late in the third period.

Moments after that, Leafs defenseman Morgan Rielly took an exception to Greig's shot and delivered a cross-check to the face of the Sens forward. Rielly was given a major penalty along with game misconduct before he was ejected from the matchup.

Auston Matthews had quite a witty response when asked about Ridly Greig's empty net slapshot:

"I think it definitely deserved a reaction, obviously. You know, Morgan's not a malicious player or somebody who's dirty by any means. So I think his approaching him was something that was just bound to happen; somebody was going to do it, especially after a play like that.

"I just don’t think it’s really necessary to go down there & hardest-shot competition into the net."

When asked if he's seen something like that before, Matthews jokingly said:

"No (pause) just last week at the All-Star Game."

Morgan Rielly is set to have his hearing for cross-checking Ottawa Senators' Ridly Greig during Saturday's matchup. The defenseman will have his in-person hearing with the NHL Department of Player Safety on Tuesday.

An in-person hearing offers the Department of Player Safety the option of suspending Rielly for six games or more.

How has Auston Matthews fared this season?

2024 NHL All-Star Skills

Matthews has been in impressive form for the Maple Leafs in the scoring department. The 26-year-old forward leads the league in scoring with 42 goals, totaling 63 points, including 21 assists in 49 games.

Auston Matthews is on pace to finish the campaign with 103 points through 69 goals and 34 assists.

Meanwhile, the Maple Leafs are fourth in the Atlantic Division and atop the East's wild card, standing at 60 points. They are coming off a 5-3 defeat to the Ottawa Senators in their recent matchup.

The Leafs are 5-5-0 in the last ten outings and host the St. Louis Blues at the Scotiabank Arena on Tuesday.