Auston Matthews & other Maple Leafs stars cheer on Toronto Blue Jays in their MLB playoffs clash against NY Yankees

By Abhishek Dilta
Modified Oct 06, 2025 05:57 GMT
(Image Source: Toronto Maple Leafs/IG)

Toronto Maple Leafs captain Auston Matthews joined fellow teammates John Tavares, Matthew Knies, Easton Cowan, and Steven Lorentz in the stands at Rogers Centre, cheering for the Toronto Blue Jays during their MLB playoff series against the New York Yankees.

On Sunday, the Blue Jays carried their regular-season momentum into the postseason, taking a commanding 2-0 lead in the best-of-five AL Division series with decisive victories: a 10-1 rout in Game 1 and a 13-7 thrashing in Game 2.

(Image Source: Auston Matthew/IG)
Daulton Varsho's two home runs in Game 2 powered the Blue Jays' offense while rookie starter Trey Yesavage limited the Yankees to just one run in the opener. The series will now be shifting to Yankee Stadium for Game 3 on Tuesday.

NHL insider makes bold Auston Matthews' prediction after Mitch Marner's departure

Auston Matthews has long been linemates with Mitch Marner, forming one of the NHL’s most dynamic duos.

However, as the 2025-26 season approaches, Matthews will be without Marner, who signed with the Vegas Golden Knights earlier this summer. Matthews is developing strong chemistry with Max Domi, expected to flank him on the Toronto Maple Leafs’ top line.

NHL insider Eliotte Friedman predicted a standout season for the Leafs captain, stating he's motivated to prove his elite scoring without Marner.

“Matthews, first of all, I think he's going to have a monster year,” Friedman said via the "32 Thoughts" podcast. “I think he is eager to show because there's all this talk with Marner gone. Who's going to get him the pot? Is he going to be able to score as much? It's like dating. If it doesn't work out, you have to move on today.

Auston Matthews and the Maple Leafs host the Montreal Canadiens in their season opener at Scotiabank Arena on Wednesday. The puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET.

Edited by Abhishek Dilta
