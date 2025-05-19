A hauntingly familiar sight for Toronto Maple Leafs fans saw Auston Matthews and Co. go down 6-1 to the Florida Panthers in a winner-take-all Game 7 on Sunday. The Leafs conceded thrice in the second period in a disappointing display in front of their home fans at Scotiabank Arena.

Ad

With the first period ending scoreless, fans probably thought it would be a repeat of Game 6 where both teams' defensive abilities was tested as the Leafs won 2-0. But things changed after the first intermission.

Seth Jones, Anton Lundell and Jonah Gadjovich scored within 9:39 of the second period to signal the collapse of the Leafs defence. They outshot the home team 17-5 with little action from the Leafs' elite Core Four.

Ad

Trending

Leafs captain Auston Matthews commented about the game's flow, noting that while the first period was evenly matched, his team imploded in the remainder of the game.

"I thought we were ready to play. Felt like we were in a good mindset. First 10 minutes, they came out strong. Next 10 minutes, I thought we controlled play. Then I thought we had too many passengers throughout the rest of the game and just weren't on the same page.

Ad

"They get a couple goals and momentum like that, and then you're chasing the game, and it's hard to get it back when you're down three against a good team that plays sound defensively like them," Matthews said.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Max Domi scored one early on in the third for Toronto, but Florida restored its three-goal lead 47 seconds later through Eetu Luostarinen. Sam Reinhart and Brad Marchand provided the final touches to complete an emphatic road win to advance to the Eastern Conference Finals.

It was the Leafs' seventh consecutive Game 7 loss as their quest for ending their 58-year Stanley Cup drought continues.

Mitch Marner agrees with Auston Matthews' choice of words

The choice of words by Auston Matthews was relayed by journalists to his teammate Mitch Marner. The Leafs' alternate captain agreed with the 27-year-old Matthews while also mentioning that the team needs to have greater accountability if they want success.

Ad

"That's the right wording I would say, as well," Marner said. "Can't have passengers in a Game 7. So it just su**s. We all gotta hold ourselves to a higher accountability, and we all need to be better."

Expand Tweet

Both Mitch Marner and Auston Matthews delivered subpar performances in the series, especially after taking a 2-0 lead. Their sole points contribution in the last four games, three of which Florida won, was the first goal in Game 6.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author R. Nikhil Parshy Nikhil Parshy is a baseball and ice hockey journalist at Sportskeeda, and after starting out as a cricket reporter, he has been an analyst with SK since November 2022. His interest in the sports were piqued a few years back after watching highlights on YouTube and he has followed the game ever since.



The Chicago Cubs breaking the 108-year curse in 2016 to lift the World Series remains Nikhil's favorite baseball moment. Two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani has been his favorite player ever since he started following the game, while the LA Dodgers are his favorite team.



As a writer, Nikhil maintains a strong attention to detail and rigorously cross-checks information. He seeks to strike a balance in his writing such that the regular reader gains an insight into player profiles, while also keeping in mind that the non-regular reader is not put off by jargon and shallow analysis.



Nikhil is an avid public speaker, and when not writing about baseball, he regularly participates in debates and quizzes. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama