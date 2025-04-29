"Auston Matthews needs to step up": Nick Kypreos and other NHL analysts break down Maple Leafs superstar's Game 4 performance 

NHL analysts Nick Kypreos, Justin Bourne and Sam MacKee discussed Auston Matthews' Game 4 performance against the Ottawa Senators. Matthews was held off the scoresheet, recording just four shots on goal while logging 26:23 of ice time.

Ad

The Senators kept their season alive with a 4-3 overtime victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs, though Toronto still holds a 3-1 series lead.

Speaking on Sportsnet 590 The FAN's podcast, Kypreos said:

"I appreciate you saying Tavares was the best skater, the best player, but that's where you need Auston to carry those words… This guy needs to step up this time. Look, even if you're not shooting it in the net, you gotta look like you're the best player on the ice."

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Bourne agreed that Matthews needs to be more of an impact player, adding:

"No argument. Watch Leon last night, Draisaitl grab the Oilers and willed them across the line.”

Bourne further highlighted that the Maple Leafs were dominant with Matthews on the ice, referencing a tweet from Luke Fox showing the Leafs outscored the Senators 5-0 at even strength and 10-1 overall in the series.

Still, Bourne noted that it didn’t feel like Auston Matthews had the same influence:

Ad

“And we know he has another gear. We know what it looks like when he hits that other gear in one of these games, in one of these moments. You'd like to see him have one of those games."

Fellow analyst Sam MacKee concurred, saying:

"And he has had those games in the playoffs for the Leafs, but it's just not when they have a chance to move on."

Ad

The analysts agreed that although Matthews has been solid throughout the series, he needs to elevate his game and have a bigger impact for the Maple Leafs. He has five points through four playoff games so far.

Auston Matthews misses Maple Leafs practice

Auston Matthews was absent from the Leafs' practice on Monday. David Kampf, who has been a healthy scratch throughout the series, filled in for him on the top line with Matthew Knies and Mitch Marner.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Matthews missing Monday’s practice has created some doubt about whether he’ll be ready for the next game. However, analyst David Alter pointed out that if the Leafs thought Matthews couldn’t play, they probably would just move John Tavares into his spot or make other lineup changes.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author ARJUN B Arjun is a journalist covering the NHL at Sportskeeda. With a deep understanding of the game and a knack for storytelling, he tries to bring the sport to life for readers. Whether he's analyzing a game, profiling a player, or discussing the latest trades and signings, he strives to deliver insightful and engaging content for hockey fans. Arjun excels in fact-checking, aiding research, and providing a fresh perspective on fellow writers' articles.



Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins hold a special place in his heart. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama