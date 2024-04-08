Auston Matthews discussed the Montreal Canadiens fansbooing him during the April 6 game at the Bell Center. He said he interpreted it as a sign of respect, as the Leafs notched up a 4-2 victory.

Despite being met with a chorus of boos throughout the game, he recorded a goal in the tilt against the Canadiens. He scored his 64th goal of the season and hit the 100-point mark as well. He is currently leading the goalscorers race for the Hart Trophy.

In the post-game interview, Auston Matthews said:

"Yeah honestly, I kind of find it like a tone of respect, I guess, especially in a building like this in a big-time hockey city and fan base. So I don't mind at all."

Matthews is on pace for 70 goals this season, with 6 games remaining in the season for the Toronto Maple Leafs. Matthews is usually a point-per-game recorder and is a valuable addition to the Toronto Maple Leafs roster.

Auston Matthews' coach Sheldon Keefe lauds his defensive effort

Auston Matthews' coach had nothing but praise for the young forward in a recent interview. When Sheldon Keefe was asked about Matthews' gameplay by Maple Leafs Hot Stove, Keefe said:

“We’re in awe of his ability to score, but he does so many other great things off the puck to defend quickly and get us back on offense to drive our team.

"We all get to watch Auston every single day. We are often in awe of his ability to score and produce at such a high level. But he does so many other great things off the puck to defend quickly and get us back on offense to drive our team. Certainly, it deserves recognition.

Keefe also applauded Matthews for buying into the team philosophy and pointed out his increased focus on the defensive side of the game.

"I think he has really bought into that. As he has gotten older and more experienced, he has shown great passion for winning puck battles, defending hard, limiting time spent in the offensive zone, and valuing the puck. That is really what I am focused on."