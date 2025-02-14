Team USA captain Auston Matthews was impressed with Matthew and Brady Tkachuk's performance in USA's 6-1 win over Finland at the 4 Nations Face-Off tournament.

Ad

The Tkachuk brothers combined for five points, with each scoring two goals and Matthew adding an assist.

"Those two guys are some of the best in front of the net, tipping pucks, getting rebounds out there, and they got great skill to put pucks away and put it in," Auston Matthews said.

"So they were great tonight. But a lot of guys played well tonight. It's a good start for our team."

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Jake Guentzel and Matt Boldy also scored for the Americans, while Connor Hellebuyck made 20 saves in net. Henri Jokiharju opened the scoring for Finland, but Juuse Saros allowed 6 straight goals after that.

Defenseman Zach Werenski, who had three assists in the game, raved about the Tkachuk brothers:

"Two big boys with a lot of skill. They play hard, they play the right way. It’s annoying to face one of them in the NHL (let alone two)."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Jack Eichel, who contributed two assists, discussed playing on a line with the Tkachuks:

"The two of them work really hard, they get to the net. They’re pretty easy to play with."

Expand Tweet

Ad

With the regulation win, the U.S. leads the tournament with three points. Canada earned two from its 4-3 OT win over Sweden, who picked up one for the loss, while Finland has zero.

Auston Matthews reflects on USA vs Canada Game

The highly anticipated matchup between Team USA and Team Canada in the 4 Nations Face off is set for Saturday night at Bell Centre in Montreal.

Ad

When asked what he's looking forward to about playing Canada on Saturday night, Auston Matthews emphasized the challenge of facing a talented Canadian squad on the big stage, saying:

"Yeah. I mean, we know the building's gonna be rocking. They're obviously very, very good team, a lot of great players on that side, and we expect, we expect their best. So we know we gotta be ready."

Ad

For Brady Tkachuk, it promises to be the biggest game of his career so far.

"I think it’s going to be the biggest game that I’ve ever played in my career," Brady Tkachuk said on facing Canada. “We’ve been talking about that game especially. Really excited to experience it.”

USA takes on Canada at 8 p.m. ET, while Finland faces Sweden at 1 p.m.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Chiefs star Travis Kelce reveals the most 'shocking' aspect of Super Bowl defeat to Eagles