Avalanche's Erik Johnson gets candid about teammate Cale Makar: "The guy you want your sister to marry"

An NHL veteran of 17 seasons, Colorado Avalanche defenseman Erik Johnson has played with several talented players, including current teammate and fellow blueliner Cale Makar.
Johnson was a guest on Tuesday’s episode of the Spittin' Chiclets podcast. One of the show’s co-hosts, former defenseman Keith Yandle, asked Johnson if he had ever seen a defenseman like Makar.
Johnson replied with a heartfelt response regarding Makar’s presence on the ice and his demeanor away from the rink.
“Yeah, it's unbelievable,” Johnson remarked (1:18:52). “Just being able to see him in practice and how he approaches each and every day. I mean, you would talk to him and just think he's, you know, Joe from science class.”
Johnson spoke of Makar highly and jokingly: “He's just like this, you know, unassuming, like kind of dorky … but like the guy you'd want-your-sister-to-marry type guy.” (1:19:13).
Johnson and Makar manned the blue line together for the Avalanche when the team won the Stanley Cup in 2022. Makar took home the Conn Smythe Trophy after recording 29 points in 20 postseason games. Johnson also skated in 20 playoff games during the run.
"There's a quiet confidence about him, but he's got that, just, ice in his veins,” Johnson said of Makar during the podcast (1:19:51). “Nothing fazes him; he's so even keel, and he's really taken that next step as a leader, too. He's not afraid to say something or bark at somebody.”
An alternate captain for the Avalanche, Cale Makar skated in 80 games this season and recorded career-highs with 92 points and 30 goals. He paces all defensemen in the league in points, goals and assists (62). The Avalanche enter the playoffs as the third seed in the Central Division and will play against the Stars in the first round.
Johnson has played 14 seasons with Colorado. He joined the club during the 2010-11 season and was traded in 2022-23. The Avalanche acquired the defenseman from the Flyers again in March.
Cale Makar Sets Franchise Record with 30th Goal
Cale Makar scored his 30th goal of the season in Colorado’s 7-3 win over Columbus on April 3. With the score, the 26-year-old broke the Avalanche’s franchise record for the most goals scored in a season by a defenseman.
Cale Makar set the previous club record of 28 goals in 2021-22 when he also won the Norris Trophy. After his record-breaking campaign, Makar also looks to be in the top position for the defensive award this year.
