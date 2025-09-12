"Awful", "Demidov instead of Slaf": NHL fans debate Kirill Kaprizov's mock trade to Canadiens in exchange for package including $60.8M forward

Fans reacted following a proposed mock trade that would send star forward Kirill Kaprizov to the Montreal Canadiens.Proposed by Big Head Hockey on X, the trade would send Kaprizov to Montreal in exchange for Juraj Slafkovsky and his eight-year, $60.8 million contract, as well as goaltending prospect Jakub Dobes, forward L.J. Mooney and two future first-round picks.Fans quickly chimed in on the proposal, with one dismissing it as:&quot;I think both sides says no this is awful.”Evan @evano1324LINK@BigHeadHcky I think both sides says no this is awfulAnother argued:&quot;Demidov instead of Slaf&quot;Flow (Number 1 Brock Faber fan) @flowlol13LINK@BigHeadHcky Demidov instead of slafHere are some more fan reactions:&quot;Between you and me, I hope kaprizov sticks around. if he doesn't, i hope guerin gets a Lindros style package back,&quot; one wrote.&quot;Doubt Kaprizov would sign in MTL. Can barely speak a lick of English as it is, why would he want to add French into the mix as well?,&quot; a fan wrote.&quot;Habs, not because Slaf will ever be close to Kaprizov, but they would never be able to fit his cap hit,&quot; a user commented.&quot;You do know that kaprizov when healthy and playing at his best is a top 5 player right. Gotta have Hutson or demidov in the package for a 110pts 50 goal scorer,&quot; another wrote.Kirill Kaprizov is entering the final year of his five-year, $45 million deal and is eligible to sign an extension. Despite being restricted to 41 games last season due to injury, he managed 25 goals and 31 assists, underlining his value to Minnesota.Wild GM Bill Guerin responds to Kirill Kaprizov contract rumorsMinnesota Wild GM Bill Guerin weighed in on reports that Kirill Kaprizov turned down a record-breaking $128 million extension.As per insider Frank Seravalli, the Wild offered an eight-year, $128 million contract that would have set NHL records for both total value and annual average salary at $16 million per year.Guerin, on the 10kTakes podcast on Wednesday, pushed back on the report, saying:“I know two things: That info didn’t come from us and it didn’t come from Kirill’s agent. I don’t know where it came from,” Guerin said. &quot;Kirill and the organization, his agent and I have a very good relationship. We’re working through things.He added that the organization wouldn’t let outside noise get in the way of negotiations, emphasizing that things remain positive with Kaprizov and that part of his role is to protect his star forward.Wild owner Craig Leipold has also expressed confidence that a deal will get done, saying that he fully expects Kirill Kaprizov to remain in Minnesota rather than test free agency next summer.