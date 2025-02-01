“Awful return for van”: NHL fans react as Vancouver Canucks trade J.T. Miller to NY Rangers 

The Vancouver Canucks' decision to trade star forward J.T. Miller to the New York Rangers has sent shockwaves through the NHL community.

Expand Tweet

Trending

The trade, which also saw the Canucks send defenseman Erik Brannstrom and prospect Jackson to the Rangers. In exchange, the Canucks acquired forward Filip Chytil, prospect Victor Mancini and a 2025 first-round pick.

One fan lamented the trade on social media:

"Awful return for van."

Expand Tweet

Another fan wrote:

"Oh jeez! Here we go again, trading away youth with potential for a short term rental who already had a chance to excel in NYC and could not!"

Here are some more reactions from fans on X/Twitter:

"The first round pick is a great pickup from the Canucks. Don’t forget they turned a first into Filip Hronek two years ago, the miller trade tree could work out well for them," one fan said.

"I like the trade !! Chytle, I love the guy, extremely talented, but I hold my breath every time he gets hit. LGR!!" another fan wrote.

"Rangers won the trade, however, it's not like the Canucks were given a great deck to work with. Player has to go. Player has full no-move clause. Owners should negotiate to limit the of no-move no-trade clauses a team can have to like three or something," one fan commented.

"I’d be FUMING if I was a Canucks fan right now ngl. Brutal. I’d rather keep a disgruntled core than flip JT Miller for pennies," another fan said.

Miller has been in the spotlight this season due to his rift with Elias Pettersson, which has disrupted the Canucks' season. Now, he's returning to New York to join the Rangers, who drafted him in 2011.

In 40 games, he has nine goals and 26 assists for 35 points.

NHL insider Frank Seravalli hints at more moves for Vancouver Canucks after J.T. Miller trade

NHL insider Frank Seravalli suggested the Vancouver Canucks plan to use the increased cap flexibility and draft pick acquired in the J.T. Miller deal to bolster their roster, whether it's by finding a top-four puck-moving defenseman or adding depth down the middle.

"I think they fully intend to take the increased cap flexibility that they have now and package that with the draft pick that they have and find a way to improve to this team right here and now…” Seravalli said via Canucks Army.

“Whatever it might be, I don't expect the Canucks roster that you see tonight after this trade is made to be the same one that you're gonna see on March 8th on the other side of the deadline," he added.

Expand Tweet

The insider emphasized that the Canucks' roster is likely to look quite different after the deadline compared to how it appears in the immediate aftermath of the Miller trade.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback