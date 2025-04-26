  • home icon
  • "Ban him from league" "F***ing joke": NHL fans react as Capitals' Tom Wilson & Canadiens' Josh Anderson get fined $5,000 each following fight on bench

"Ban him from league" "F***ing joke": NHL fans react as Capitals' Tom Wilson & Canadiens' Josh Anderson get fined $5,000 each following fight on bench

By Ankit Kumar
Modified Apr 26, 2025 17:17 GMT
NHL: Montreal Canadiens at Washington Capitals - Source: Imagn
Hockey fans are sharing their opinions on the League fining Tom Wilson and Josh Andersson (image credit: IMAGN)

Montreal Canadiens forward Josh Anderson and Washington Capitals forward Tom Wilson have each been fined $5,000, the maximum amount allowed under the NHL’s Collective Bargaining Agreement. The NHL Department of Player Safety announced the fines on Saturday.

This resulted from an incident that happened during Game 3 on Friday in Montreal. It took place at the end of the second period when a brawl erupted near the benches. Arber Xhekaj first had a tussle with Wilson, and other players got involved. The referees pulled Xhekaj and Wilson apart, but Josh Anderson fought Wilson just seconds later, taking the fight into the bench area.

Both players received a minor penalty for roughing and a 10-minute misconduct. The fines are for unsportsmanlike conduct. The NHL Player Safety account posted about the fines on X, confirming Wilson’s fine first, followed by Anderson’s.

"Montreal’s Josh Anderson has been fined $5,000, the maximum allowable under the CBA, for unsportsmanlike conduct during last night’s game against Washington," NHL Player Safety tweeted.
Fans reacted to it and shared their thoughts in the comments section.

"Ban him from the league," one fan said.
"This league is a f***ing joke," a fan wrote.
"A fight that goes into the bench and almost injures a linesman(who should have let go)...and no suspensions??" another fan wrote.

Here are more fan reactions:

"In all seriousness if the NHL wants more eyes watching their product they probably shouldn’t be punishing players for that. It’s just angry passionate hockey. Don’t make the game softer then it naturally is" a fan commented.
"There’s no way man. How is taking the fight onto the benches with coaches and linesman not a suspension… what the hell lol" another fan wrote.
"Blame the refs of the first two games who closed their eyes on too many penalties. That’s why it got to that point. Awful job by the NHL," one fan said.
Montreal Canadiens dominated the Caps in their comeback effort

The Montreal Canadiens made a strong comeback in Game 3 on Friday after losing the first two games. They won 6-3 and cut the Capitals' series lead to 2-1. Christian Dvorak, Juraj Slafkovsky, Alex Newhook, Cole Caufield, Alexandre Carrier and Nick Suzuki scored for Montreal.

Meanwhile, Connor McMichael, Jakob Chychrun and Alex Ovechkin were Washington's goal scorers. However, the Canadiens scored three straight goals in the third period to pull away. Jakub Dobes replaced Sam Montembeault and made key saves, while Washington’s goalie, Logan Thompson, left with an injury. Game 4 will be a pivotal matchup, which could set the tone for the rest of the series.

About the author
Ankit Kumar

Ankit Kumar

Ankit is an NHL journalist at Sportskeeda with over 3 years of experience in the writing industry. He has expertise in sports, product, and travel content writing. His interest in ice hockey was piqued after watching Sidney Crosby play and he has been passionately following the game since then. Ankit admires Crosby’s personality and hockey IQ, and when he crossed the 1,500 points tally, Ankit was among the biggest fans to celebrate the occasion.

An Edmonton Oilers fan because of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, Ankit also admires the Pittsburgh Penguins due to Crosby and the Colorado Avalanche for Nathan MacKinnon. He is also a fan of Wayne Gretzky and Bobby Orr.

Holding a Bachelor’s degree in English Literature and Language, Ankit believes his education has helped him develop a knack for presenting information in a precise and compelling manner. He only sources information from credible avenues and trusted people from his network for his articles.

When he is not watching or writing about the NHL, Ankit loves listening to music and reading books.

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
