Hockey fever is sweeping through Montreal as Juraj Slafkovsky, the young Slovak sensation, etches his name into Canadiens history. At just 19 years old, Slafkovsky has captivated fans with an unprecedented seven-game point streak, a feat never before achieved by a teenage Canadien.

Slafkovsky showed his hockey prowess in an exciting game against the New York Rangers.

He scored a goal in the second period, making it his seventh straight game with a point. Over this streak, he's gathered 11 points total. This count includes six goals, underscoring his impressive run.

This achievement surpasses the previous record held by the late Doug Wickenheiser, adding another layer of significance to Slafkovsky's accomplishment.

Despite the Canadiens falling short in the game against the Rangers, losing 7-4, Slafkovsky's stellar play has injected a renewed sense of excitement and hope into the team and its loyal fan base.

Juraj Slafkovsky's ice feats keep impressing Canadiens fans. They're excited and hopeful for his future. His skill and grit suggest he's set to make big impressions on the team. This sparks hope and dreams for Montreal fans.

Juraj Slafkovsky shines amid Canadiens' defeat to Rangers

The Montreal Canadiens played a challenging game, losing 7-4 to the New York Rangers. The game kicks off positively with a quick goal scored by Jake Evans for the Canadiens, leading 1-0 within the first 14:29 minutes.

But suddenly, the game changes in the second period. The Rangers start to dominate. At 11:09, Chris Kreider sets off their series of goals.

Next is Will Cuylle at 12:27. Then, a quick change, a short-handed goal on a delayed penalty from Mika Zibanejad at 14:43 made it a 3-1 game. Kreider returns on a power play, ending a period that saw no Ranger scores and making the lead 4-1.

At 16:30, Juraj Slafkovsky scored for the Canadiens. Not long after, the Rangers' Vincent Trocheck retaliated, pushing the scoreboard to 5-2 only 4:23 into the third. Also, in the third, Cole Caufield added a power-play goal for the Canadiens at 6:53, making the score 5-3.

But then, Chris Kreider from the Rangers completed his hat trick at 7:59, taking the score back up by three.

At 9:56, Kaapo Kakko for the Rangers scored again, creating a 7-3 lead. Later, at 11:27, Caufield netted a second goal. But, the Canadiens couldn't catch up.

Even with the loss, the Canadiens remained strong. Cole Caufield and Juraj Slafkovsky kept on scoring brilliantly. But the Rangers' powerful second period ultimately tipped the scales in their favor for the win.