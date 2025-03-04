"Beautiful video for my guy": Johnny Gaudreau's wife Meredith melts over special feature tribute to late NHL star

Since the tragic deaths of Johnny Gaudreau and his brother, Matthew, in August, the hockey community has come together to pay homage to the memory of the late NHLers. Earlier last week, the Columbus Blue Jackets and Detroit Red Wings honored their legacy during the NHL’s Stadium Series game.

ESPN reporter Marty Smith posted a special feature film for "Johnny Hockey" on his Instagram account on Monday. The documentary compiled various tribute clips and career highlights of the late NHL star.

“Remembering Johnny Gaudreau. Our @ESPN feature tribute to Johnny Hockey.1️⃣3️⃣🙏🏻,” read the caption of the post.

Johnny Gaudreau’s wife, Meredith, shared the video on her Instagram stories and wrote:

“Beautiful video for my guy,” with a white heart emoji.

“Miss u more and more everyday,” she added.

via Instagram/ @meredithgaudreau_/

Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau died last year on Aug. 29 when a truck hit the brothers who were cycling near Salem County, New Jersey. The driver involved, Sean M. Higgins, was arrested at the scene under suspicion of driving under the influence. Authorities later confirmed that Higgins was over the legal alcohol limit at the time of the crash.

In December 2024, a grand jury indicted Higgins on multiple charges, including two counts of second-degree reckless vehicular homicide and two counts of first-degree aggravated manslaughter. He was formally arraigned on Jan. 7, where he pleaded not guilty to all charges. The legal proceedings are still underway.

Johnny Gaudreau’s wife pens letter of gratitude for Stadium Series tribute

Earlier this weekend, the Detroit Red Wings honored Johnny Gaudreau with a tribute during their Stadium Series game. Several Red Wings players, including captain Dylan Larkin, arrived wearing Gaudreau’s Team USA and NHL jerseys.

Johnny’s wife, Meredith, shared a post from the DraftKings Instagram account featuring Red Wings players in her late husband’s jerseys on her Instagram stories on Sunday.

“@dylanlarkin71 thank you. Blew us away ❤️❤️ John's guy 🤝 Dylan’s been to Avalon with him tooo!! Getting you a hoodie 😆,” she wrote in the story.

Meredith also penned an open letter, thanking the NHL, Detroit Red Wings and Columbus Blue Jackets for honoring Gaudreau’s memory during the event.

“Thank you from the bottom of my heart to the NHL, Detroit Red Wings and especially the Columbus Blue Jackets for honoring John in so many ways during the Stadium Series this weekend,” she wrote. “The management, players, wives and fans from both organizations made my family feel so loved and supported.”

Meredith Gaudreau attended the event with her children and expressed gratitude for their inclusion in the weekend’s activities.

