"Blew us away": Johnny Gaudreau's wife Meredith melts over Dylan Larkin and Red Wings players' heartwarming tribute to late NHLer

The Detroit Red Wings honored the memory of late NHL star Johnny Gaudreau with a special tribute during their Stadium Series this week. Several Red Wings players, including captain Dylan Larkin, arrived for the special game wearing Johnny’s Team USA and NHL jerseys from across his career.

Johnny Gaudreau’s wife Meredith shared a post from the Draftskings Instagram account featuring pictures of Red Wings players in Gaudreau jerseys. She captioned it:

“@dylanlarkin71 thank you. Blew us away ❤️❤️ John's guy 🤝 Dylan’s been to Avalon with him tooo!! Getting you a hoodie 😆”

via Instagram/ @meredithgaudreau_

Meredith also penned an open letter to the Detroit Red Wings and Columbus Blue Jackets organization. She thanked the NHL and the two teams for recognizing her husband’s memory in multiple ways during the event.

“Thank you from the bottom of my heart to the NHL, Detroit Red Wings and especially the Columbus Blue Jackets for honoring John in so many ways during the Stadium Series this weekend. The management, players, wives and fans from both organizations made my family feel so loved and supported,” she wrote.

“Thank you most of all for including our children by making them a big part of all the events throughout the weekend. I know John truly appreciates it as much as I do,” Meredith added.

Meredith herself was invited to watch the NHL's annual Stadium Series game and she took her children along with her to the special event.

Blue Jackets invited Johnny Guadreau’s mother to annual Mom’s Trip week

Earlier last week, late NHLer Johnny Gaudreau's wife Meredith shared an Instagram story thanking the Columbus Blue Jackets for making the annual Mom’s Trip special for Johnny’s mother Jane Gaudreau.

This year, the Blue Jackets invited Jane to the trip to honor the memory of Johnny and his brother Matthew. The team took a group photo with her, which was later shared on the Blue Jackets' official Instagram.

Meredith reposted the image and expressed gratitude towards the players, their mothers, and the team staff for making the event meaningful. She also reflected on how much the tribute would have meant to Johnny and how proud he would have been of his mother.

“Thank you @bluejacketsnhl players, their moms and the staff for making this trip so special for such a deserving hockey mom! @jgaudreau311 strongest mom, MIL and Mom-Mom for all of us ❤️,” Meredith wrote.

The Blue Jackets' Mom’s Trip is an annual tradition where players bring their mothers on a road trip, where they watch and cheer for their sons from up close.

