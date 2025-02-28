Late NHLer Johnny Gaudreau's wife, Meredith, shared an Instagram story on Thursday expressing gratitude to Columbus Blue Jackets players, their mothers and the team staff for making the annual Mom’s Trip special for Johnny’s mother, Jane.

Ad

This year, the Blue Jackets made sure to invite Matthew and Johnny Gaudreau’s mother, Jane, on the Mom’s Trip to honor the memory of the late NHL stars and their mother. The entire team took a picture with Jane Gaudreau, which was later posted as part of a carousel of snaps from the event on the Blue Jackets’ official Instagram.

Meredith Gaudreau shared the post on her Instagram story and penned a heartfelt message in the caption.

Ad

Trending

“The boys are taking good care of Mom-Mom ❤️,” she wrote.

“Thank you @bluejacketsnhl players, their moms and the staff for making this trip so special for such a deserving hockey mom! @jgaudreau311 strongest mom, MIL and Mom-Mom for all of us ❤️,” Meredith added.

via Instagram /@meredithgaudreau_

She also reflected on how special the group was and how proud John Gaudreau must be of his mom:

Ad

“I’ll never get over how special this group is and how thankful John must be. And so proud of his mom.”

Check out the post below:

Ad

The Blue Jackets Mom’s Trip is a special event organized every year by the team, where players bring their mothers along for a team road trip. During this event, the moms travel with the team, attend games, participate in team activities and get an inside look at their sons' lives as professional hockey players.

Johnny Gaudreau’s wife agrees with Zach Werenski’s opinion of Sean Monahan

Earlier this week, Columbus Blue Jackets alternate captain Zach Werenski praised his teammate Sean Monahan, who was Johnny Gaudreau’s close friend and former teammate.

Ad

During a segment of the "What Chaos" show, Werenski spoke about Monahan’s professionalism and resilience, recalling how he first saw him this season at Johnny’s vigil. He mentioned Monahan’s strength in handling the difficult period and his transition to a new team.

“The first time I saw Monty [Monahan] this year was at the vigil for John and I feel like it's one of those things where you're really not sure how people are going to respond to something like that," Werenski said. "Watching him and how he went about it and how he handled the whole thing, there was no one in the hockey world closer to John than him.”

Ad

Werenski also called him an invaluable presence in the Blue Jackets' locker room.

On Wednesday, Johnny Gaudreau’s wife, Meredith, reposted the clip on her Instagram story and wrote:

“I agreee.”

Monahan, who signed a five-year, $27.5 million contract with Columbus last summer, has taken on a leadership role with the team. Before joining the Blue Jackets, he played for the Calgary Flames, where he was a longtime teammate of Johnny Gaudreau.

Monahan has remained connected to the Gaudreau family since the tragic deaths of Johnny and Matthew last year in August, when the two brothers were fatally struck by a truck near Salem County, New Jersey.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama