"Because tequila makes you smarter": Leon Draisaitl's wife Celeste reminisces Lauren McDavid taking a shot before maid of honor speech in France

This week, Edmonton Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl’s wife Celeste shared a set of wedding recap photos on her Instagram stories from the couple’s summer celebration in France. Among the highlights was a candid moment featuring her bridal party and family at Château d’Estoublon.The snap showed Celeste’s maids of honor including Connor McDavid’s wife Lauren McDavid lining up for a shot of tequila before delivering their speeches. Lauren wore a sleek ivory satin gown that matched the other maids of honor. Standing with them at the podium was Celeste’s grandmother who emceed the event in an elegant black dress and joined in the toast.In the caption, Celeste called her bridal party “legends” for taking tequila with her grandmother before delivering their speeches.“My beautiful maids of honour taking a shot of tequila with our emcee Grammy before their speeches. Legends. ‘Because tequila makes you smarter’ - gram.”via Instagram /@laurenkyle1Lauren later reposted the story on her own account.Earlier in the summer, Leon and Celeste’s wedding drew a star-studded guest list where McDavid and Lauren were joined by Oilers teammates Darnell Nurse and his wife Mikayla, Ryan McLeod, along with former Edmonton players Evander Kane, Connor Brown and Warren Foegele. Los Angeles Kings forward Viktor Arvidsson was also in attendance.The group celebrated with the couple over the weekend and later McDavid and Lauren joined the newlyweds for a post-wedding getaway on the French Riviera.Leon Draisaitl’s mother-in-law recaps the French weddingThis week, Celeste’s mother Chantal Desjardins also offered fans a closer look at the event by posting a carousel of never-before-seen wedding photos on Instagram.A black-and-white snapshot captured Leon and Celeste sharing a kiss in front of a fountain with the bride in her strapless gown and Draisaitl in a tuxedo. Another frame showed the couple posing with Chantal, who was in a one-shoulder black gown, and Celeste’s father Rob Desjardins in formalwear.“The summer… I couldn’t stop crying 🥹🤍,” Chantal captioned the post. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe carousel featured other intimate clicks from the day including a snap of Celeste in bridal loungewear sharing a moment with her mother the morning of the wedding, and Chantal helping adjust her daughter’s veil before the ceremony in another shot.Reception photos featured the candlelit dinner setting, the parents enjoying the evening together and the bride walking hand-in-hand with her father beneath glowing lights.