"I couldn’t stop crying": Leon Draisaitl's mother-in-law Chantal drops never-before-seen pictures from his French wedding

Earlier this summer, Edmonton Oilers star Leon Draisaitl married actress Celeste Desjardins in a destination wedding in the South of France. This week, Celeste’s mother Chantal Desjardins took to Instagram to share a carousel of never-before-seen photos from the celebration.One black-and-white picture captured a sweet kiss between Draisaitl and Celeste in front of a fountain with the bride in her strapless gown and Leon in a sharp tuxedo. Another shot showed the couple posing with Chantal, who wore a one-shoulder black gown, and Celeste’s father Rob Desjardins in classic formalwear.“The summer… I couldn’t stop crying 🥹🤍,” she captioned the post.The behind-the-scenes moments were just as special. In one candid, Celeste wearing bridal loungewear the morning before the wedding shared a moment with her mother in a light-filled room. Another frame showed Chantal adjusting her daughter’s veil before the ceremony. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostReception photos featured the dreamy evening setting. Chantal and Rob were pictured at the dinner table surrounded by glowing candles and flowers, while another image featured her posing elegantly with Rob against the backdrop of historic French interiors.The carousel ended with a shot that saw Celeste walking hand-in-hand with her father in her flowing gown, while another captured her and Leon heading into the night beneath sparkling lights.Leon Draisaitl and Celeste Desjardins celebrated Bowie’s sixth birthdayLast week, Leon Draisaitl and his wife Celeste Desjardins celebrated the sixth birthday of their beloved cavapoo Bowie. The couple marked the occasion with sweet tributes on Instagram.Desjardins was the first to post, sharing a black-and-white photo of Bowie as a tiny puppy and reflected on the day they brought him home six years ago.“6 years ago, we brought this little angel home! Happy 6th Birthday sweet baby Bowie. Time flies. We love you so much,” she wrote, tagging Draisaitl.Leon Draisaitl later reposted the story on his account adding the caption “my guy” with several red heart emojis. He followed it up with another snapshot featuring Bowie and a birthday-themed treat that read “Happy Birthday” which Desjardins held in the frame.The celebrations came just weeks after Draisaitl and Desjardins tied the knot in a fairytale ceremony at Château d’Estoublon in France. The August wedding drew a star-studded guest list that included Oilers captain Connor McDavid and his wife Lauren Kyle, along with Darnell Nurse, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Zach Hyman, Mattias Ekholm and several former Edmonton teammates. The couple had previously gotten engaged in Mallorca, Spain, last year.