  • home icon
  • NHL
  • Leon Draisaitl
  • Leon Draisaitl and wife Celeste pen heartfelt messages on their cavapoo dog Bowie's 6th birthday

Leon Draisaitl and wife Celeste pen heartfelt messages on their cavapoo dog Bowie's 6th birthday

By Anjum Rajonno
Modified Sep 28, 2025 06:07 GMT
Leon Draisaitl and wife Celeste pen heartfelt messages on their cavapoo dog Bowie
Leon Draisaitl and wife Celeste pen heartfelt messages on their cavapoo dog Bowie's 6th birthday [via IG/@drat_29]

This week, Edmonton Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl and his wife actress Celeste Desjardins celebrated the sixth birthday of their beloved cavapoo, Bowie. The couple marked the occasion with sweet messages on their Instagram stories.

Ad

Celeste was the first to share, posting a black-and-white photo of Bowie as a small puppy. Alongside the picture, she wrote a heartfelt message reflecting on the day they brought him home six years ago.

“6 years ago, we brought this little angel home! Happy 6th Birthday sweet baby Bowie. Time flies.”
“We love you so much,” she added, tagging Draisaitl.
via Instagram /@celestedesjardins, @drat_29
via Instagram /@celestedesjardins, @drat_29

Leon then reposted Celeste’s story adding his own caption that read “my guy” with a string of red heart emojis. A short while later, he posted another image featuring a shot of Bowie where Celeste held a birthday-themed treat that read “Happy Birthday.”

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Leon Draisaitl recaps his memorable summer

Earlier this summer, Leon Draisaitl and Celeste Desjardins got married in a fairytale ceremony at Château d’Estoublon in France. The August celebration drew a star-studded guest list that included Connor McDavid and wife Lauren Kyle, who served as maid of honour, along with teammates Darnell Nurse, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Zach Hyman, Mattias Ekholm and several former Oilers. The couple originally got engaged in Mallorca, Spain, the previous year.

Ad

Last week, Draisaitl recapped his summer on Instagram with a carousel of photos from his offseason. After coming up short in the Stanley Cup Final last season, the 29-year-old appeared refreshed and ready for another run in 2025-26. The post featured a mix of personal and lighthearted moments.

"Summer '25 ☀️," Draisaitl wrote in the caption.

Draisaitl included shots of himself relaxing with friends over drinks, cooling off in a pool and spending time with his family. Several photos featured his wife Celeste including a selfie together and a candid snap of her alone.

Ad
Ad

Teammates also made appearances in the recap. One photo showed Darnell Nurse reading, while another featured Draisaitl playing tennis during offseason training. There was a yacht picture with Nurse, Oilers captain Connor McDavid and several friends.

Draisaitl rounded out the set with a shot of himself wearing a wig. The Oilers’ official account reacted to the post with “Summer of Leon 😎👏,” while Desjardins commented “❤❤ the best summer.”

About the author
Anjum Rajonno

Anjum Rajonno

Twitter icon

Anjum is an NHL reporter at Sportskeeda with over five years of professional experience in the spectator sports industry. Raised in Bahrain, Anjum grew up close to the Formula 1 and GP2 scene, but it was ice-sports that she truly had a chance to play at school.

Anjum prioritizes thorough research, fact-checking and verification of sources when reporting, and has worked for Oil on Whyte, Leafs Herald, the Nation of Blaugrana, Barca International Cules, FromTheBend, Last Word On Sports and NASA.

She got interested in ice hockey after watching the “MVP” trilogy as a second grader and has not gotten over the sport yet. Her favorite player is Alex Ovechkin, whose legendary one-timers live rent free in her heart. The iconic moment when Ovechkin reached 800 career goals with a hat trick in Chicago as the away crowd chanted “Ovi, Ovi” is probably her happiest memory from an ice-rink.

When not enjoying the game, Anjum can be found sailing, star-mapping or collaborating with fellow citizen scientists at NASA.

Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama

Quick Links

Edited by Anjum Rajonno
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications