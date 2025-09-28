Leon Draisaitl and wife Celeste pen heartfelt messages on their cavapoo dog Bowie's 6th birthday

This week, Edmonton Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl and his wife actress Celeste Desjardins celebrated the sixth birthday of their beloved cavapoo, Bowie. The couple marked the occasion with sweet messages on their Instagram stories.Celeste was the first to share, posting a black-and-white photo of Bowie as a small puppy. Alongside the picture, she wrote a heartfelt message reflecting on the day they brought him home six years ago.“6 years ago, we brought this little angel home! Happy 6th Birthday sweet baby Bowie. Time flies.”“We love you so much,” she added, tagging Draisaitl.via Instagram /@celestedesjardins, @drat_29Leon then reposted Celeste’s story adding his own caption that read “my guy” with a string of red heart emojis. A short while later, he posted another image featuring a shot of Bowie where Celeste held a birthday-themed treat that read “Happy Birthday.”Leon Draisaitl recaps his memorable summerEarlier this summer, Leon Draisaitl and Celeste Desjardins got married in a fairytale ceremony at Château d’Estoublon in France. The August celebration drew a star-studded guest list that included Connor McDavid and wife Lauren Kyle, who served as maid of honour, along with teammates Darnell Nurse, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Zach Hyman, Mattias Ekholm and several former Oilers. The couple originally got engaged in Mallorca, Spain, the previous year.Last week, Draisaitl recapped his summer on Instagram with a carousel of photos from his offseason. After coming up short in the Stanley Cup Final last season, the 29-year-old appeared refreshed and ready for another run in 2025-26. The post featured a mix of personal and lighthearted moments.&quot;Summer '25 ☀️,&quot; Draisaitl wrote in the caption.Draisaitl included shots of himself relaxing with friends over drinks, cooling off in a pool and spending time with his family. Several photos featured his wife Celeste including a selfie together and a candid snap of her alone. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostTeammates also made appearances in the recap. One photo showed Darnell Nurse reading, while another featured Draisaitl playing tennis during offseason training. There was a yacht picture with Nurse, Oilers captain Connor McDavid and several friends.Draisaitl rounded out the set with a shot of himself wearing a wig. The Oilers’ official account reacted to the post with “Summer of Leon 😎👏,” while Desjardins commented “❤❤ the best summer.”