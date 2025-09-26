Leon Draisaitl recaps 'summer 25' with wife Celeste, Oilers teammate and family ahead of new season (Must See)

Edmonton Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl posted on Instagram on Friday, sharing several pictures from his summer. After missing the chance to lift the Stanley Cup last season, he looks rejuvenated to make another run for the title in 2025-26.&quot;Summer '25 ☀️,&quot; Draisaitl wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe forward was with friends enjoying drinks in one picture, and posed along with his family in another. Draisaitl also chilled with his friends in the pool.Additionally, he included a snap of his wife, Celeste Desjardins, as well as a selfie with her. They couple got married early August, in France, in the presence of many of their friends, teammates and family.Desjardins reacted to her husband's post.&quot;❤❤ the best summer,&quot; Desjardins wrote.In additional photos, his Edmonton teammate, Darnell Nurse, was reading a book. Draisaitl was also engaged in playing tennis, apart from offseason practice.The Oilers dropped a three-word reaction.&quot;Summer of Leon 😎👏,&quot; the team wrote.The highlight of the post for many Edmonton fans was likely the snap of Draisaitl on a yacht with Nurse, Oilers captain Connor McDavid and other friends. Draisaitl also showed another side of him by including a hilarious picture wearing a wig.Leon Draisaitl is &quot;excited to play&quot; with Connor McDavid on top lineLeon Draisaitl is expected to start 2025-26 season on the Edmonton Oilers' top line with Connor McDavid. This change took shape following forward Zach Hyman's absence, who is still recovering from a wrist injury.Speaking to the media after Monday's morning skate, Draisaitl highlighted that he enjoys playing with McDavid.&quot;We’ve done this for 10 or 11 years now (and) it’s going to switch, it’s going to go back-and-forth,&quot; Draisaitl said, via NHL.com. &quot;I do think it’s easier to coach for him (Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch) when we’re together to coach the bench.&quot;Draisaitl also shared his excitement to play on the same line as McDavid, who is in the last year of his contract.“I’m obviously always excited to play with him,&quot; Draisaitl said. &quot;It’s always a pleasure to be on the same line as him, so we’ll see how it goes.”Draisaitl scored 52 goals and had 54 assists in 71 games last season, and McDavid was just behind him with 100 points. Both players will aim to turn their misfortune in 2024-25 and win the Stanley Cup next season.