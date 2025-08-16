Leon Draisaitl, the German forward and alternate captain of the Edmonton Oilers, was recently seen doing a celebratory walk, as fans got a glimpse of his personal life. His wife, Canadian actress Celeste Desjardins, shared their long-awaited wedding video on social media on Saturday. They tied the knot on Aug. 2 in Les Baux-de-Provence, France.Several NHL faces were present in the celebration, including Oilers' captain Connor McDavid, his wife Lauren, Sam Gagner and his wife Rachel Linke, and Evander Kane. Kane was there with his fiancée, Mara Teigen.Leon and Celeste’s story has been followed by many since they made their relationship public in June 2018. At the time, Celeste shared a simple photo of them hugging alongside a heart emoji. Leon proposed on July 11, 2024, and Celeste posted their engagement photo on Instagram, writing:“The easiest yes. I love you forever.”The couple has shared only a few moments of their private life so far, which made the wedding video release special for their followers.In the short clip, Leon Draisaitl and Celeste are seen walking hand in hand, smiling, as guests wave scarves in celebration. Celeste wrote in the caption:“If time would just stay still 🤍 best weekend of our lives. Wedding photos to come.” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHer best friend, Lauren Kyle McDavid, was quick to comment with three white hearts.Lauren and Connor McDavid, who got married on July 27, 2024, have been spending time with the newlyweds since the wedding. On Aug. 12, the two couples enjoyed a post-wedding getaway together. Lauren shared photos on Instagram, including a picture of the four of them on a yacht, a video of her and Connor dancing, and a few candid shots of Leon and Connor. She captioned the post:“A little SOF 🌊 🌞.”The video and the getaway posts gave fans a warm peek into Leon and Celeste’s celebrations. It also showed the close friendship between Celeste and Lauren, who have been sharing these milestones side by side.Evander Kane and Mara Teigen share moments from Leon Draisaitl’s wedding in FranceOn Aug. 7, Evander Kane’s fiancée, Mara Teigen, who has been engaged to him since September 2024, shared photos from Leon Draisaitl’s wedding in France. Teigen wrote on Instagram:“The most beautiful day celebrating the Draisaitl’s 🤍🤍🤍.”She wore a plum floral gown with a green handbag, while Kane chose a black suit with a white shirt. Her posts showed the venue, guests walking towards the villa, and live music being played outdoors. One video captured Draisaitl and Celeste’s first dance.For fans who have followed Leon Draisaitl and Celeste, the wedding video was a much-awaited happy moment.