  • home icon
  • NHL
  • Connor McDavid
  • MUST-SEE: Connor McDavid & wife Lauren join newlyweds Leon Draisaitl and Celeste for lit post-wedding getaway

MUST-SEE: Connor McDavid & wife Lauren join newlyweds Leon Draisaitl and Celeste for lit post-wedding getaway

By Abhilasha Aditi
Published Aug 12, 2025 14:07 GMT
Connor McDavid and Lauren enjoy post-wedding getaway with Leon Draisaitl and Celeste (via Instagram/@laurenkyle1)
Connor McDavid and Lauren enjoy post-wedding getaway with Leon Draisaitl and Celeste (via Instagram/@laurenkyle1)

Connor McDavid and his wife, Lauren McDavid, recently spent some quality time with Leon Draisaitl and his wife, Celeste Desjardins, on a post-wedding trip. The couples met for the getaway after Leon and Celeste’s wedding on August 2 in Les Baux-de-Provence, France.

Ad

During the trip, Lauren posted several pictures on Instagram, capturing beautiful moments of their time together. She shared a photo where the four can be seen enjoying a calm, pretty view of the sea from their boat. There were also pictures of the wedding venue. Lauren posted a video of her and Connor dancing as well, with each of them holding a drink.

Lauren also shared group photos that included Connor, Leon, Celeste and herself. She posted a mirror selfie and a picture she took of Connor and Leon walking together on the street. One photo showed Lauren in a white dress by the sea while Connor wore a white t-shirt and beige pants.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"A little SOF 🌊 🌞,” Lauren wrote in the caption.
Ad

After the wedding, she shared pictures from Leon and Celeste’s rehearsal dinner. She wore a blue dress with a back cut-out, while Celeste wore a simple white gown.

There was also a picture of Lauren hugging Connor McDavid from behind, and Celeste sitting on Leon’s lap, all looking happy.

Lauren’s captions were simple and sweet, like:

“The rehearsal 💜🤍🪻.”

Through her posts, fans got a close look at the weddings and the fun moments shared by the two couples off the ice.

Ad

Connor McDavid's wife Lauren shares moments from Leon and Celeste's wedding

On August 8, Connor McDavid’s wife Lauren shared some glimpses of Leon Draisaitl and Celeste Desjardins’ wedding celebrations. These included moments from the wedding venue and the after-party.

Lauren captioned her post:

“Part 2: The main event 🤍💍 👰‍♀️ 🤵‍♂️.”

Now, with training camp coming soon, both Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl are ready for another eventful season. The Oilers want to win the Stanley Cup this year after losing twice in a row in the past two years.

About the author
Abhilasha Aditi

Abhilasha Aditi

Abhilasha is an NHL writer at Sportskeeda. Holding a Bachelor of Business Administration degree, her interest in writing hockey was piqued after watching an NHL skills video on YouTube. The 2023 Stanley Cup Finale series between the Vegas Golden Knights and Florida Panthers was among the most iconic games she has seen and it left an impact on her.

Her reporting strengths include covering news stories and following stars like McDavid, Matthews and Alex Ovechkin, among others.

Abhilasha is a huge fan of the Edmonton Oilers and Colorado Avalanche because of their skilled forwards, while her favorite players include Wayne Gretzky, Auston Matthews, Connor McDavid, Sidney Crosby and Connor Bedard. For her, John Tortorella is the greatest coach ever.

Abhilasha has over 3 years of experience writing content for different products and websites, along with handling social media content for various brands. She values using credible sources when writing and likes to identify fake and false narratives.

Abhilasha’s hobbies include spiritual reading, staying updated on the latest makeup trends, fitness and exploring new destinations through travel.

Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama

Quick Links

Edited by Satagni Sikder
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications