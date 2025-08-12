MUST-SEE: Connor McDavid & wife Lauren join newlyweds Leon Draisaitl and Celeste for lit post-wedding getaway

Connor McDavid and his wife, Lauren McDavid, recently spent some quality time with Leon Draisaitl and his wife, Celeste Desjardins, on a post-wedding trip. The couples met for the getaway after Leon and Celeste’s wedding on August 2 in Les Baux-de-Provence, France.During the trip, Lauren posted several pictures on Instagram, capturing beautiful moments of their time together. She shared a photo where the four can be seen enjoying a calm, pretty view of the sea from their boat. There were also pictures of the wedding venue. Lauren posted a video of her and Connor dancing as well, with each of them holding a drink.Lauren also shared group photos that included Connor, Leon, Celeste and herself. She posted a mirror selfie and a picture she took of Connor and Leon walking together on the street. One photo showed Lauren in a white dress by the sea while Connor wore a white t-shirt and beige pants.&quot;A little SOF 🌊 🌞,” Lauren wrote in the caption. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAfter the wedding, she shared pictures from Leon and Celeste’s rehearsal dinner. She wore a blue dress with a back cut-out, while Celeste wore a simple white gown. There was also a picture of Lauren hugging Connor McDavid from behind, and Celeste sitting on Leon’s lap, all looking happy.Lauren’s captions were simple and sweet, like:“The rehearsal 💜🤍🪻.”Through her posts, fans got a close look at the weddings and the fun moments shared by the two couples off the ice.Connor McDavid's wife Lauren shares moments from Leon and Celeste's weddingOn August 8, Connor McDavid’s wife Lauren shared some glimpses of Leon Draisaitl and Celeste Desjardins’ wedding celebrations. These included moments from the wedding venue and the after-party.Lauren captioned her post:“Part 2: The main event 🤍💍 👰‍♀️ 🤵‍♂️.”Now, with training camp coming soon, both Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl are ready for another eventful season. The Oilers want to win the Stanley Cup this year after losing twice in a row in the past two years.