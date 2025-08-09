  • home icon
  • NHL
  • Connor McDavid
  • In Photos: Connor McDavid's wife Lauren gives fans an inside look at Leon Draisaitl's wedding rehearsal 

In Photos: Connor McDavid's wife Lauren gives fans an inside look at Leon Draisaitl's wedding rehearsal 

By Abhilasha Aditi
Published Aug 09, 2025 14:35 GMT
Connor McDavid
Connor McDavid's wife Lauren Kyle shares behind-the-scenes moments from Leon Draisaitl’s wedding weekend (via Instagram/@laurenkyle1)

Connor McDavid’s wife, Lauren Kyle, shared a series of photos giving fans a look at Leon Draisaitl’s wedding rehearsal. On August 2, Draisaitl, who got engaged on July 11, 2024, married Canadian actress Celeste Desjardins at Domaine de Manville in Les Baux-de-Provence, France.

Ad

Close friends and family attended the celebration, including Evander Kane, Sam Gagner and Kyle’s mother. Lauren Kyle’s post showed moments from the day before the wedding.

She wore a blue gown with a back cut-out, while Celeste chose a simple white gown. In one picture, they smiled at each other while posing for the camera. Lauren also shared a photo of her dress hanging on a hanger and another showing the back of her styled blonde hair. A group photo showed her with Celeste and other women, all smiling together.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Some photos included personal moments with McDavid, who wore a big smile. She also posted a mirror selfie in her dress and photos of drinks, the dinner menu, and the table setting. Short clips showed women enjoying the evening and talking with each other.

One candid photo showed Lauren hugging McDavid from behind while Celeste sat on Draisaitl’s lap. The groom held a drink in one hand and his bride with the other. Lauren also shared photos of the couple at the dinner table and another shot of the table from a distance. Her caption for the post read:

Ad
“The rehearsal 💜🤍🪻.”
Ad

Yesterday, she also posted more photos from the wedding and the after-party. These included pictures of the venue, Celeste in her bridal gown, Lauren getting ready, and more moments with McDavid, friends, and family. In the caption, she wrote:

"Part 2: The main event 🤍💍 👰‍♀️ 🤵‍♂️@celestedesjardins @drat_29."

Connor McDavid's wife, Lauren Kyle, shares moments from Leon Draisaitl and Celeste Desjardins’ wedding

Back in late July, Leon Draisaitl was getting ready to marry Canadian actress Celeste Desjardins in France. Before the wedding, the couple spent a few days in London.

Ad

Connor McDavid’s wife, Lauren Kyle, was among the guests and traveled with friends, including Olympian Mark McMorris. She shared Instagram stories from the trip, showing moments on a private jet and a photo with Connor McDavid after arriving.

On August 5, Lauren also posted photos from the wedding. She wore a lace sequin dress and posed with Connor McDavid, her friends, and her mother.

She also shared a group photo with her friends and a close-up of her hairstyle. Lauren called it the “welcome party of dreams.”

About the author
Abhilasha Aditi

Abhilasha Aditi

Abhilasha is an NHL writer at Sportskeeda. Holding a Bachelor of Business Administration degree, her interest in writing hockey was piqued after watching an NHL skills video on YouTube. The 2023 Stanley Cup Finale series between the Vegas Golden Knights and Florida Panthers was among the most iconic games she has seen and it left an impact on her.

Her reporting strengths include covering news stories and following stars like McDavid, Matthews and Alex Ovechkin, among others.

Abhilasha is a huge fan of the Edmonton Oilers and Colorado Avalanche because of their skilled forwards, while her favorite players include Wayne Gretzky, Auston Matthews, Connor McDavid, Sidney Crosby and Connor Bedard. For her, John Tortorella is the greatest coach ever.

Abhilasha has over 3 years of experience writing content for different products and websites, along with handling social media content for various brands. She values using credible sources when writing and likes to identify fake and false narratives.

Abhilasha’s hobbies include spiritual reading, staying updated on the latest makeup trends, fitness and exploring new destinations through travel.

Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama

Quick Links

Edited by John Maxwell
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications