In Photos: Connor McDavid's wife Lauren gives fans an inside look at Leon Draisaitl's wedding rehearsal 

Connor McDavid’s wife, Lauren Kyle, shared a series of photos giving fans a look at Leon Draisaitl’s wedding rehearsal. On August 2, Draisaitl, who got engaged on July 11, 2024, married Canadian actress Celeste Desjardins at Domaine de Manville in Les Baux-de-Provence, France.Close friends and family attended the celebration, including Evander Kane, Sam Gagner and Kyle’s mother. Lauren Kyle’s post showed moments from the day before the wedding.She wore a blue gown with a back cut-out, while Celeste chose a simple white gown. In one picture, they smiled at each other while posing for the camera. Lauren also shared a photo of her dress hanging on a hanger and another showing the back of her styled blonde hair. A group photo showed her with Celeste and other women, all smiling together.Some photos included personal moments with McDavid, who wore a big smile. She also posted a mirror selfie in her dress and photos of drinks, the dinner menu, and the table setting. Short clips showed women enjoying the evening and talking with each other.One candid photo showed Lauren hugging McDavid from behind while Celeste sat on Draisaitl’s lap. The groom held a drink in one hand and his bride with the other. Lauren also shared photos of the couple at the dinner table and another shot of the table from a distance. Her caption for the post read:“The rehearsal 💜🤍🪻.” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostYesterday, she also posted more photos from the wedding and the after-party. These included pictures of the venue, Celeste in her bridal gown, Lauren getting ready, and more moments with McDavid, friends, and family. In the caption, she wrote:&quot;Part 2: The main event 🤍💍 👰‍♀️ 🤵‍♂️@celestedesjardins @drat_29.&quot;Connor McDavid's wife, Lauren Kyle, shares moments from Leon Draisaitl and Celeste Desjardins’ weddingBack in late July, Leon Draisaitl was getting ready to marry Canadian actress Celeste Desjardins in France. Before the wedding, the couple spent a few days in London. Connor McDavid’s wife, Lauren Kyle, was among the guests and traveled with friends, including Olympian Mark McMorris. She shared Instagram stories from the trip, showing moments on a private jet and a photo with Connor McDavid after arriving.On August 5, Lauren also posted photos from the wedding. She wore a lace sequin dress and posed with Connor McDavid, her friends, and her mother. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostShe also shared a group photo with her friends and a close-up of her hairstyle. Lauren called it the “welcome party of dreams.”