MUST-SEE: Connor McDavid’s wife Lauren gives fans a front-row seat to Leon Draisaitl’s wedding and lit after-party

Connor McDavid’s wife, Lauren Kyle, gave fans a closer look at Leon Draisaitl and Celeste Desjardins’ wedding and celebrations that followed. The couple tied the knot at Domaine de Manville in Les Baux-de-Provence, France, with close friends and family in attendance. Lauren’s Instagram posts offered a relaxed, behind-the-scenes glimpse of the weekend, from the ceremony to the lively after-party. Her photos began with a view of the wedding venue, followed by a shot of five elegant white gowns. She also shared a picture of Celeste in an off-the-shoulder bridal dress and a few moments from her own preparations, including getting her hair styled and wearing a simple white dress with a ponytail.Lauren included a photo with McDavid, dressed in a black tuxedo, as well as pictures with friends and family. One showed her holding hands with Celeste as they posed in white gowns, while another captured Celeste seated near a water fountain.She also shared a mirror selfie with friends dressed in black and another group shot with the bride, Celeste, in a lace dress. One photo showed Lauren with her mother and McDavid. Later, she posted after-party pictures where she and McDavid danced and celebrated with friends.“Part 2: The main event 🤍💍 👰‍♀️ 🤵‍♂️@celestedesjardins @drat_29,” she captioned the post. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThis came after her earlier post from the welcome party. In those photos, she wore a lace sequin dress, kept her makeup simple, and posed with McDavid and her friends.Leon Draisaitl and Celeste went public in June 2018 when Celeste posted a photo of them together. After several years together, Draisaitl proposed during a trip to Spain on July 11, 2024.Lauren and Connor McDavid also had their own wedding earlier in 2024. The couple got married on July 27, 2024, in Ontario and later shared photos from the day.Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl enjoy European yacht getaway with their wivesA few days after Leon Draisaitl and Celeste Desjardin's wedding, Connor McDavid and his wife, Lauren Kyle, were spotted enjoying yacht life. Lauren Kyle shared videos from their European getaway on her Instagram story earlier this week.In one of her videos, Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl were captured riding jet skis. Kyle adored her husband having fun with his teammate off the ice while gazing at the view from the yacht with Celeste.The two couples often spend time together. In September 2024, they were spotted at Commonwealth Stadium, Edmonton, to watch a CFL game. In early October, they were again spotted together at the 50th Canadian Finals Rodeo in Edmonton. For now, they will spend their offseason until October 8, when the Oilers start the 2025-26 season.