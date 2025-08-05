In Photos: Connor McDavid's wife Lauren shares unseen moments from Leon Draisaitl's wedding 'part 1'

  • home icon
By Abhilasha Aditi
Published Aug 05, 2025 19:09 GMT
Connor McDavid&rsquo;s wife, Lauren Kyle shared pictures from Leon Draisaitl
Connor McDavid’s wife, Lauren Kyle shared pictures from Leon Draisaitl's wedding (Image Credit: Instagram @laurenkyle1)

Connor McDavid’s wife, Lauren Kyle, shared unseen moments from Leon Draisaitl and Celeste Desjardins’ wedding with an Instagram post on Tuesday. The couple, who had been dating for over nine years, got married last weekend at Domaine de Manville in Les Baux-de-Provence, France. It was a quiet and beautiful celebration attended by close friends and family.

In the first picture, she wore a lace sequin dress and kept her makeup simple. Another photo showed her standing beside McDavid, both smiling and dressed for the occasion. She also shared a group photo with her close friends.

One picture focused on the back of Lauren’s ponytail, while another showed Lauren with her girl gang, enjoying the celebration together. In later photos, Lauren was seen posing with her friend and Connor McDavid during the wedding event.

In one of the photos, Lauren and McDavid posed with Lauren’s mother. She captioned the post,

“Draisaitl wedding part 1 🌸💐 welcome party of dreams.”
On July 11, 2024, Draisaitl proposed to Celeste during a trip to Spain. Celeste later shared the moment on Instagram.

“The easiest yes. I love you forever," Celeste captioned the post.
The first time Leon Draisaitl and Celeste Desjardins made their relationship public was on June 3, 2018. Celeste shared a picture on Instagram of her hugging Leon and captioned it with a simple heart emoji.

On Sunday, Lauren Kyle shared an Instagram story featuring Celeste Desjardins in a strapless ivory gown. The bride stood in soft lighting, glancing over her shoulder.

“My bestie got married yesterday,” Lauren captioned the photo.

In her photoshoot, Celeste posed by a garden fountain and later on a staircase in a lace dress with her hair down. Lauren described her as “an absolute angel.” She also posted a photo of Celeste and Leon’s first dance.

Leon Draisaitl and Celeste Desjardins celebrate joyful wedding afterparty with Connor McDavid and Lauren Kyle

Lauren Kyle’s posts offered a closer view of the cheerful mood at Leon Draisaitl and Celeste Desjardins’ wedding afterparty. Her stories also showed her close friendship with Celeste. Kyle shared photos from the afterparty, where the room was lit with purple lights and guests were enjoying themselves.

Connor McDavid and Lauren were part of the celebration. Lauren posted pictures with friends, all dressed in black. Celeste changed into a short white lace dress for the evening. In one clip, Connor McDavid lifted Lauren while they danced to Olly Alexander’s “Desire.” She captioned it,

“The best night!!”

The dance floor was full of guests under purple lights.

