Leon Draisaitl wedding: Connor McDavid’s wife Lauren melts over best-friend Celeste’s dreamy bridal look

Connor McDavid and his wife, Lauren Kyle, shared pictures on her Instagram story of Leon Draisaitl's wife, Celeste Desjardins, from their wedding on Saturday. The wedding took place at Domaine de Manville in Les Baux-de-Provence, France.

Ad

Lauren shared several wedding photos on Sunday, focused on Celeste’s elegant bridal look.

"My bestie got married yesterday," Lauren wrote with a white heart emoji.

In one photo, Celeste stands in a softly lit room wearing a strapless ivory gown with a long veil, as she looked over her shoulder with a soft expression. Another photo shows her sitting beside a white fountain in a garden.

Ad

Trending

"She is an absolute angel," Lauren wrote.

(Image Source: IG @laurenkyle1)

Another photo showed Celeste on a staircase in her lace reception dress. Her hair is loose, and she playfully tucks it. Later, Celeste and Leon shared their first dance with live music and golden lights. They held hands, hugged each other, and smiled during the dance.

Ad

Lauren shared on her Instagram story.

Leon Draisaitl and Celeste got engaged in July 2024 during a trip to Mallorca, Spain. Celeste had bachelorette parties in Las Vegas and Greece. Lauren’s posts gave fans a quiet and personal glimpse into the wedding day.

Ad

Lauren later shared more glimpses from the event. Guests were seen sitting under a large tree, enjoying live music. In one photo, Lauren posed with two women in front of a mirror. She wore a black bodycon dress and took a selfie. All three looked happy and ready to celebrate.

Lauren shared on her IG @laurenkyle1

Later, they were spotted partying; the lighting was red, and the mood was fun. Lauren’s friendship with Celeste was clear throughout the event; she was enjoying every moment.

Ad

McDavid and Kyle looked glamorous at Leon Draisaitl's wedding

Connor McDavid’s wife, Lauren Kyle, also shared photos of them at Leon Draisaitl’s wedding on Instagram. She wore a champagne satin gown with a sleek ponytail, while Connor wore a black suit and tie. They stood outside during golden hour, holding drinks and smiling.

Lauren shared on her IG

In one video, the couple was seen dancing romantically together. Connor lifted Lauren while they were celebrating with other guests in a club-like setting. They laughed and shared a kiss and looked happy throughout the event.

Also read: Connor McDavid and wife Lauren step out in style as she offers first glimpse into Leon Draisaitl and Celeste’s wedding celebration

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankit Kumar Ankit is an NHL journalist at Sportskeeda with over 3 years of experience in the writing industry. He has expertise in sports, product, and travel content writing. His interest in ice hockey was piqued after watching Sidney Crosby play and he has been passionately following the game since then. Ankit admires Crosby’s personality and hockey IQ, and when he crossed the 1,500 points tally, Ankit was among the biggest fans to celebrate the occasion.



An Edmonton Oilers fan because of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, Ankit also admires the Pittsburgh Penguins due to Crosby and the Colorado Avalanche for Nathan MacKinnon. He is also a fan of Wayne Gretzky and Bobby Orr.



Holding a Bachelor’s degree in English Literature and Language, Ankit believes his education has helped him develop a knack for presenting information in a precise and compelling manner. He only sources information from credible avenues and trusted people from his network for his articles.



When he is not watching or writing about the NHL, Ankit loves listening to music and reading books. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama