Connor McDavid and wife Lauren drops their much-awaited first look from Leon Draisiatl’s wedding ceremony

Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid and his wife, Lauren Kyle, shared their first look from Leon Draisaitl’s wedding at Domaine de Manville in the South of France. Draisaitl married Canadian actress Celeste Desjardins.

On Sunday, Lauren shared several pictures, including the photo in which they are outside during golden hour. Lauren wore a sleeveless champagne satin gown and a sleek ponytail. Connor was wearing a black suit and tie. They were holding drinks and smiling gently at each other.

Connor McDavid's wife, Lauren, shared on Instagram @laurenkyle1

Later, after-party photos showed Lauren and another guest in black gowns, posing playfully and enjoying the celebration. The lighting was red and blue, and the mood was fun. Everyone looked ready to dance and have a good time.

Lauren shared on Instagram @laurenkyle1

Other photos also showed guests dancing under neon lights. Lauren was spotted dancing beside McDavid. The atmosphere was lively and joyful, and they smiled and laughed together under soft lights.

In one video, Connor appeared to lift Lauren in the air. They even shared a romantic kiss.

Image Credit: IG @laurenkyle1

Leon Draisaitl and Celeste got engaged in July 2024 in Mallorca, Spain. They invited friends, family and many NHL players. Connor and Lauren were among the special guests, alongside Darnell Nurse and her partner, who also attended.

Connor McDavid's wife, Lauren's previous update from Draisaitl's wedding

Earlier on Friday, Connor McDavid and Lauren shared several photos from the event featuring her husband, Leon Draisaitl and Celese and other guests. Connor wore a beige suit and sunglasses, and Lauren wore a floral halter-neck dress.

Another photo showed Lauren standing with other bridesmaids. They were smiling and enjoying the day. Some photos showed Lauren in a garden posing for photographs.

Earlier this week, Lauren also posted a photo of Connor stretching in a pool with the caption:

“Husband getting a good stretch in the pool.”

Lauren's Instagram story

The same day, both couples were seen riding the golf cart. Lauren was one of Celeste’s maids of honor. The two couples have been close for years.

