  • Leon Draisaitl wedding: Darnell Nurse's wife Mikayla drops the first look at Celeste’s bridesmaids featuring Connor McDavid’s wife Lauren

Leon Draisaitl wedding: Darnell Nurse's wife Mikayla drops the first look at Celeste's bridesmaids featuring Connor McDavid's wife Lauren

By Ankit Kumar
Published Aug 02, 2025 16:50 GMT
Darnell Nurse
Darnell Nurse's wife Mikayla Nurse shared photos from Leon Draisaitl's wedding (Image Credit: IG @mikayla.nurse)

Leon Draisaitl and Celeste Desjardins are getting married in France. On Saturday, Darnell Nurse's wife, Mikayla Nurse, shared photos from the wedding. It included a picture of Celeste’s bridesmaids, featuring Connor McDavid's wife, Lauren Kyle. The wedding is being held at Domaine de Manville in Les Baux-de-Provence.

In the first photo, Mikayla and Lauren take a mirror selfie. Both are wearing matching white pajamas with lace details. Mikayla leans on Lauren’s shoulder and smiles as they start to get ready for their friend Celeste's wedding.

Another photo shows three bridesmaids, including Lauren Kyle, walking outside. They are wearing pastel-colored dresses in lavender, pink and blue. The background shows green hills of Les Baux-de-Provence, France.

A third photo shows all the bridesmaids standing indoors. Each person wears a different pastel color dress. Mikayla wears a strapless blue dress, and Lauren is in a light purple backless gown. The bride, Celeste, wore a white dress and paired it with a white translucent stole.

also-read-trending Trending

Here's the list of Bridesmaids from Celeste's wedding:

  • Mikayla Nurse (@mikayla.nurse)
  • Lauren Kyle (@laurenkyle1)
  • Jamie Ceci (@mmozzat) - Cody Ceci's wife
  • Sarah Fisher (@sarahfisher)
  • Emma (@emmmygal)
  • Michelle Smolarz (@michellesmolarz)
(Image Credit: IG @mikayla.nurse)
(Image Credit: IG @mikayla.nurse)

Draisaitl and Celeste got engaged in July 2024 in Mallorca, Spain. They have been together since 2018. Celeste had bachelorette trips in Las Vegas and Greece with her friends, including Lauren Kyle. They usually keep their life private, but sometimes share moments on social media.

Like this one Instagram post from Leon Draisaitl recapping his summer 2024, featuring several photos with his partner, Celeste.

Lauren Kyle also posted scenes from the wedding events. She arrived there from Italy, where she went for some work. She joined her husband, Connor McDavid, en route to France.

Mikayla celebrates Leon Draisaitl and Celeste's "wedding day"

Mikayla also shared a picture of herself with her husband, Darnell Nurse, on her Instagram story from Leon Draisaitl's wedding. In the first photo, Mikayla is standing near Nurse in front of the villa Domaine de Manville. She is wearing the same strapless light blue dress, and Darnell is dressed in a light blazer.

In the second photo, Leon and Celeste are sitting at an outdoor wedding table. The table has lavender flowers, candles, and glassware. They are smiling and look relaxed. Mikayla added the caption,

“It’s wedding day!!!!!”
Image credit: IG @mikayla.nurse
Image credit: IG @mikayla.nurse

It's great to see Edmonton Oilers players and their partners letting go of their sorrow after they lost in the 2025 Stanley Cup Finals.

Ankit Kumar

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama

Edited by Ribin Peter
