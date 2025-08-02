  • home icon
  • "Out of this world": Connor McDavid's wife Lauren gushes over Leon Draisaitl's bride-to-be Celeste

"Out of this world": Connor McDavid's wife Lauren gushes over Leon Draisaitl's bride-to-be Celeste

By Anjum Rajonno
Modified Aug 02, 2025 10:56 GMT
Connor McDavid
Connor McDavid's wife Lauren gushes over Leon Draisaitl's bride-to-be Celeste [via IG/@laurenkyle1]

Edmonton Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl and actress Celeste Desjardins are set to tie the knot in France this weekend. On Friday, Connor McDavid’s wife Lauren Kyle shared a series of stories from the pre-wedding celebrations.

In one Instagram story, Lauren shared a portrait of Celeste in an elegant ivory gown with sheer draping and a minimalist silhouette, writing:

“She is out of this world. Can’t stop crying 🥹.”
via Instagram/ @laurenkyle1
via Instagram/ @laurenkyle1

The bride-to-be had her hair styled in a soft updo and accessorized with a delicate necklace and a small white handbag. Another story showed Lauren in front of an antique mirror dressed in a lilac ensemble with a side knot as she took a selfie.

The next picture showed Celeste standing in front of a mirror with her gown’s long, flowing train cascading to the floor. Lauren also posted a picture with Connor McDavid outside an ivy-covered French estate. Lauren wore a lilac gown, while McDavid kept it sharp in a tailored blue suit and sunglasses.

via Instagram/@laurenkye1
via Instagram/@laurenkye1

In another clip, she showed off a floral-themed cocktail station. A bartender stood behind a sleek, white bar setup with gold tools, while a garnished drink topped with a sprig of lavender rested beside a dish of dried flowers. The final story showcased the evening dinner setup where guests gathered beneath a pergola draped in string lights and greenery.

Leon Draisaitl’s fiancee Celeste celebrated her bachelorette party in Vegas

Celeste Desjardins celebrated her bachelorette party in March in Las Vegas, where she was joined by several partners of NHL players, including Connor McDavid’s wife, Lauren. Celeste later shared a carousel of pictures from the celebration on her Instagram.

In one photo, Celeste was seen wearing a white dress and sunglasses, looking over her shoulder in a well-lit dressing room. Another showed her surrounded by friends, all dressed in white and beige.

“BIG thank you to my incredible friends for throwing the best bachelorette! 🤍🥹 so much love for these girls!” she wrote.

One of the slides featured a room filled with white balloons and the word “BRIDE” spelled out in large silver balloon letters. Celeste was also pictured holding a large cardboard cutout of Leon Draisaitl’s face, laughing with the group. Another photo showed her and Lauren hugging and posing together in front of a mirror.

A group selfie showed the girls sitting at a bar, making kissy faces for the camera. The group posed together in matching white and beige outfits.

Celeste also took a solo mirror selfie, showing off her white dress with a stylish cut-out design. The last photo featured the full group in sunglasses, all dressed in white, posing together for a fun shot.

Anjum Rajonno

Anjum Rajonno

Anjum is an NHL reporter at Sportskeeda with over five years of professional experience in the spectator sports industry. Raised in Bahrain, Anjum grew up close to the Formula 1 and GP2 scene, but it was ice-sports that she truly had a chance to play at school.

Anjum prioritizes thorough research, fact-checking and verification of sources when reporting, and has worked for Oil on Whyte, Leafs Herald, the Nation of Blaugrana, Barca International Cules, FromTheBend, Last Word On Sports and NASA.

She got interested in ice hockey after watching the “MVP” trilogy as a second grader and has not gotten over the sport yet. Her favorite player is Alex Ovechkin, whose legendary one-timers live rent free in her heart. The iconic moment when Ovechkin reached 800 career goals with a hat trick in Chicago as the away crowd chanted “Ovi, Ovi” is probably her happiest memory from an ice-rink.

When not enjoying the game, Anjum can be found sailing, star-mapping or collaborating with fellow citizen scientists at NASA.

