MUST-SEE: Leon Draisaitl and Celeste Desjardins' lit wedding afterparty ft. Connor McDavid and wife Lauren Kyle

By Anjum Rajonno
Modified Aug 03, 2025 16:59 GMT
Leon Draisaitl and Celeste Desjardins
Leon Draisaitl and Celeste Desjardins' lit wedding afterparty ft. Connor McDavid and wife Lauren Kyle [via IG/@laurenkyle1]

Edmonton Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl tied the knot with his longtime partner Celeste Desjardins this weekend. The event was attended by several NHLers including Oilers captain Connor McDavid and his wife Lauren Kyle.

On Sunday, Lauren shared a series of stories on her Instagram from the newlyweds’ wedding afterparty. One of the stories showed Lauren posing with two friends in front of a large mirror in an elegant room with chandeliers and portraits on the wall. All three were dressed in black outfits. The caption read:

“After party ready.”
via Instagram/@laurenkyle1
via Instagram/@laurenkyle1

Another story showed Celeste Desjardins walking down an outdoor staircase wearing her second dress of the night, a short white lace dress with sheer sleeves for the afterparty. The next clip saw Celeste dancing with Leon Draisaitl.

One particular story saw Connor McDavid and Lauren Kyle on the dance floor vibing to Olly Alexander’s “Desire” track. Lauren was lifted off the ground by Connor McDavid as she held a drink in one hand and raised her other arm in the air.

“The best night!!” Lauren captioned the story.
Another story showed Lauren posing with another guest at the afterparty. Both were dressed in black and made playful kissy faces toward the camera.

via Instagram /@laurenkyle1
via Instagram /@laurenkyle1

The next one featured a view of the packed dance floor with guests dancing under purple lights.

Connor McDavid’s wife Lauren shares a glimpse at Leon Draisaitl's pre-wedding festivities

Earlier on Friday, Connor McDavid’s wife Lauren Kyle shared a series of Instagram stories capturing moments from Celeste Desjardins’ pre-wedding celebration. In one story, Lauren posted a portrait of Celeste wearing an elegant ivory gown with sheer draping and a minimalist silhouette.

Her hair was styled in a soft updo and she carried a small white handbag, completing the look with a delicate necklace. Lauren captioned the story, writing:

“She is out of this world. Can’t stop crying 🥹.”

Another story featured Lauren herself in front of an antique mirror dressed in a lilac outfit with a side knot taking a mirror selfie. A following click showed Celeste standing before a mirror, with the gown’s long train flowing across the floor.

Lauren also shared a picture alongside Connor McDavid outside an ivy-covered French estate. Lauren was in her lilac gown and McDavid wore a sharp blue suit with sunglasses.

via Instagram/@laurenkyle1
via Instagram/@laurenkyle1

In another clip, Lauren showed a floral-themed cocktail station where a bartender worked behind a white bar setup with gold tools. A lavender-topped cocktail sat next to a dish of dried flowers. The final story captured the evening’s dinner setup where guests sat under a pergola draped with string lights and greenery.

Anjum Rajonno

Anjum Rajonno

Anjum is an NHL reporter at Sportskeeda with over five years of professional experience in the spectator sports industry. Raised in Bahrain, Anjum grew up close to the Formula 1 and GP2 scene, but it was ice-sports that she truly had a chance to play at school.

Anjum prioritizes thorough research, fact-checking and verification of sources when reporting, and has worked for Oil on Whyte, Leafs Herald, the Nation of Blaugrana, Barca International Cules, FromTheBend, Last Word On Sports and NASA.

She got interested in ice hockey after watching the “MVP” trilogy as a second grader and has not gotten over the sport yet. Her favorite player is Alex Ovechkin, whose legendary one-timers live rent free in her heart. The iconic moment when Ovechkin reached 800 career goals with a hat trick in Chicago as the away crowd chanted “Ovi, Ovi” is probably her happiest memory from an ice-rink.

When not enjoying the game, Anjum can be found sailing, star-mapping or collaborating with fellow citizen scientists at NASA.

