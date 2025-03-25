"Been a rocky start" - Flyers GM Daniel Briere makes his feelings known about Scott Laughton's struggles in Toronto since Leafs trade

Philadelphia Flyers general manager Daniel Briere opened up about Scott Laughton’s slow start with the Toronto Maple Leafs. The Flyers traded Laughton to the Leafs on March 7.

In an interview with The Athletic’s Chris Johnston, Briere discussed how the trade happened and Laughton’s struggles in the past three weeks. The left winger has no goals or assists in eight games with the Leafs.

“I guess it’s been a bit of a rocky start for him there in Toronto,” Briere said on Tuesday. “But then again I have no worries about him. He’s going to show up when it’s time and when it matters most.”

Briere, who was a teammate of Laughton over a decade ago, added that the move was emotional for the player and the franchise. He added that Laughton had a huge impact on Philadelphia during his time with the team.

“We didn’t want to get rid of him," Brier said. "He’s been a leader for us for the last few years, even through tough times. He’s the guy that’s the first one to check on his teammates and to make sure that everybody sticks together and pushes in the same direction.

“It’s a person and a player that I respect tremendously. To send him to a good spot where he has a chance to win the Cup in his hometown, to help with the family, everything kind of came together. It was pretty special to give him that opportunity.”

Before he was traded, Laughton spent his entire career with the Flyers after they chose him in the 2012 Entry Draft.

Scott Laughton opens up about facing off against his former team

Scott Laughton is set to face the Philadelphia Flyers for the first time on Tuesday. The forward, who had 27 points in 60 games with the Flyers this season, will be looking to open his account with the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Laughton told reporters about his feelings about facing his former team after practice on Monday.

"So, yeah it's going to be weird but was able to see the guys last night, take out the trainers, and all the support staff that was there the whole time," Laughton said to reporters. "So it's going to be weird, but hopefully beat them."

The Maple Leafs have had an inconsistent month, winning five and losing six games.

