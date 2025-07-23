"Beginning of Treliving's brutal decisions": NHL fans revisit Matthew Tkachuk's blockbuster $76 million sign-and-trade out of Calgary Flames in 2022 

Fans are looking back at the blockbuster trade that sent Matthew Tkachuk from the Calgary Flames to the Florida Panthers on July 22, 2022. Remembering the moment, NHL insider Frank Seravalli posted on X/Twitter: “Three years ago today: the trade that tilted hockey’s axis.”Former Flames GM Brad Treliving decided to sign-and-trade the star forward to the Florida Panthers for a haul of players and draft picks. Tkachuk signed an eight-year, $76 million contract before being traded to Florida. Since then, Tkachuk has more than lived up to expectations. He led the Panthers to the Stanley Cup Final in his first season and helped them capture back-to-back championships in 2024 and 2025. Some fans shared their thoughts on the blockbuster sign-and-trade on social media. One fan wrote: “The beginning of Treliving's brutal decisions. Then quitting and leaving the mess for Conroy. Then Toronto hiring him to cleanup their mess.,”Another fan said: &quot;too bad Calgary's ownership wanted the win now trade instead of the future's package.&quot;Here are some more reactions from fans on X: &quot;Calgary made a mistake taking back a package they hoped would keep them contending. They needed to collect picks and prospects in that deal. And now they're saddled with Huberdeau a $10.5 million for six more years,&quot; one fan wrote.&quot;I truly believed Calgary was the winner of the trade. I was wrong. Still a more likable team at least....I guess that's something?&quot; another fan said.&quot;All the replies saying Florida got fleeced are hilarious, 2 Cups and counting later.....,&quot; one fan commented.&quot;Loser Treliving first botched major move, then came losing Gaudreau for nothing and few years later Marner the same. Treliving is baked,&quot; another fan wrote.The Panthers secured back-to-back Stanley Cup championships by defeating the Edmonton Oilers in consecutive seasons. Matthew Tkachuk recalls trade to Florida from CalgaryMatthew Tkachuk has been nothing short of impressed by the warm embrace he's received from the South Florida community since his arrival. In an interview at Edgewood Tahoe early this month, Tkachuk reflected on his time in Florida. &quot;What I've seen from my time in South Florida is they care a ton so much about hockey, more than I could have ever pictured,&quot; he said (Timestamp- 2:32 onwards). &quot;So, I've loved playing there. It's been the time of my life. Best thing that's happened to me in my hockey career.&quot; Matthew Tkachuk's goal is to help the team capture another Stanley Cup, building on the franchise's recent success.