Beleaf-er Biz sends a warning message to Sens Army after Maple Leafs confirm Round 1 playoff rivals

Former NHLer and avid Toronto Maple Leafs supporter Paul Bissonnette issued a strong warning to Ottawa Senators fans after the confirmed Round 1 playoff series.

The NHL will see the "Battle of Ontario" clash between the Leafs and Senators in the opening-round playoff series for the first time in nearly two decades.

Bissonnette took to X (formerly Twitter) and posted a strong-worded message to the Sens Army.

"Sens Army we're gonna f**k you up. Just like old times. #LeafsForever," Biz wrote."

Expressing his excitement about the "Battle of Ontario," Biz posted another video, saying:

"The Battle of Florida begins because Toronto has wrapped up the Atlantic Division. exactly what we wanted, the Battle of Ontario. I'm not saying it's going to be easy, but come on, Ottawa, the boys and blue are gonna bend you over in the first round. Don't you forget it, don't you. Boy. Leafs just worry about Battle of Ontario baby."

The Toronto Maple Leafs and the Ottawa Senators have met four times in the playoffs, with the Leafs winning each series. These two provincial rivals last faced off in 2014, when the Maple Leafs defeated the Senators in seven games in Round 1.

Toronto Maple Leafs clinch Atlantic Division

On Tuesday, the Toronto Maple Leafs clinched the Pacific Division after defeating the Buffalo Sabres 4-0 at KeyBank Center.

The first period went goalless. Steven Lorentz opened the scoring for the Leafs after giving them a 1-0 lead at 14:15 into the second period. Mitch Marner increased the lead to 2-0 at 15:39 into the third period before Auston Matthews made it 3-0 for the Leafs after scoring on an empty net at 18:08.

Less than forty seconds later, Nicholas Robertson scored the winning goal for the Maple Leafs, earning his team a shutout victory over the Sabres. Goaltender Anthony Stolarz made 35 saves in the game. Meanwhile, Mitch Marner became the first player for the Leafs to accumulate 100 points this season.

"I thought we checked pretty well. They are a very good rush team and created some chances off the rush, but our D did a good job of recognizing the situations and killing some plays," Berube said post-game. "The goalie was good. Stoly made some good saves and played excellently. He gave us a chance to win the game."

The Leafs will wrap up their regular season against the Detroit Red Wings at home in Scotiabank Arena on Thursday. The NHL playoffs are scheduled to begin on Saturday, April 19.

