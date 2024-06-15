"Berube cleaning the house" "He just wasn't the guy" - NHL fans react to Leafs' coaching change involving Guy Boucher

Canadian professional ice hockey coach Guy Boucher will not return to the Toronto Maple Leafs coaching staff next season. The team announced on X:

"The Toronto Maple Leafs announced today that assistant coach Guy Boucher will not return to the coaching staff."

Boucher joined before last season under then-coach Sheldon Keefe. He was responsible for the team's power play, which performed well during the regular season but struggled in the playoffs, scoring only once in 21 opportunities. This contributed to the Leafs' early exit from the playoffs. They lost to the Boston Bruins in seven games.

Boucher has a long coaching history, including stints in the QMJHL, AHL, NHL with the Tampa Bay Lightning and Ottawa Senators, and overseas in Switzerland.

NHL fans had mixed reactions on X to the announcement.

"He just wasn't the guy," one fan tweeted.

"Berube cleaning house. Love to see it," another fan tweeted.

"Wow, dude fell from the most coveted coach in the league to being axed as an assistant," a fan tweeted.

"Leafs’ fans cheering the coach replacement when the real issue is on the ice .. and 2nd floor office no one asked for Shanahan’s head yet.. but what did he do with that franchise? 1 round in 10 years.. He and Dubas built an unbalanced roster with superstars but no depth," one X user tweeted.

"Oh just great. Now he will go back to French tv and start slagging the Habs again," another user tweeted.

"Powerplay cost them the playoffs. Good," another fan tweeted.

Boucher's next steps after leaving the TOR are unclear at this time.

Maple Leafs' recent coaching changes after first-round playoff exit.

Firing coach Sheldon Keefe on May 9 was the first management rehaul by the organization after this season's playoff exit. Fast forward to June 14, Laurence Gilman parted ways with the organization, per TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun.

"Hearing that Laurence Gilman has parted ways with the Maple Leafs organization. Mutual decision. His deal expires this month. Veteran hockey executive now on the open market. Should draw interest," LeBrun tweeted on X.

Gilman joined Toronto as an assistant general manager in 2018. He later became the senior vice president of hockey operations for the AHL’s Toronto Marlies. Gilman’s contract was set to expire next month. After leaving Toronto, Gilman is expected to attract interest for executive roles.

