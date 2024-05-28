"Better than Skinner" "Bump up his ice time imo" - NHL fans react to Oilers' Darnell Nurse saving a shot in hilarious fashion  

On Monday, In the Western Conference Final Game 3, Edmonton Oilers defenseman Darnell Nurse saved a shot from Dallas Stars forward Mason Marchment. The way he saved the goal was unconventional yet effective.

During the second period, Nurse made a rare "butt-save" to deny Marchment a goal. An Oilers fan named Zeke shared the video of the save on X.

Despite Nurse's save, the Dallas Stars secured a 5-3 victory against the Oilers at Rogers Place, taking a 2-1 lead in the series. However, Nurse's unorthodox save had NHL fans reacting.

"Better than Skinner," one fan tweeted, comparing Nurse's save to the skills of Edmonton's goaltender, Stuart Skinner.

"He's so elite man, bump up his ice time imo," another fan tweeted, implying that Nurse's defensive prowess deserved more playing time.

Darnell Nurse with a heroic, um, posterior play! Blocking a shot with his backside, proving that Edmonton’s defense is covered from every angle! One fan tweeted, appreciating Nurse's save.

"Definitely the only highlight so far lol. Nurse has 2 points and minus 10 this playoffs, such a plug," one fan tweeted.

"The worst part is him crawling around but somehow not moving an inch before this…" another fan tweeted.

"Love that he’s ducking to give up the top half of the net," a user tweeted.

Darnell Nurse on Oilers 5-3 loss to the Stars

In his post-game interview, Darnell Nurse acknowledged the Stars' increased urgency and ability to capitalize on their opportunities.

"Yeah, they just left their urgency a little harder on the net front," Nurse said. "And now we're jumping into plays and making it count when they got opportunities."

The defenseman remained optimistic about the Oilers' performance, noting that their response was present throughout the game.

"It's hockey," Nurse said. "Happens. Teams have pushes, teams respond. Found our way to get ourselves to the third period in a tie game. Our response wasn't non-existent, it was there."

Nurse emphasized the importance of finding a way to regain control of the game, even if it means simplifying their approach:

"I think, you know, it's just finding a shift to get to grab it back and it could just be, a simple shift in the puck in and grind down a little bit."

As the series progresses, the Oilers will look to even the series in Game 4, set to take place in Edmonton on Wednesday.