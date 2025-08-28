  • home icon
  • NHL
  • Florida Panthers
  • "Better than Travis Kelces fiancé" "Screaming, Crying": Panthers fans erupt as Ariana Grande's ‘Eternal Sunshine’ Tour marks her Florida homecoming

"Better than Travis Kelces fiancé" "Screaming, Crying": Panthers fans erupt as Ariana Grande's ‘Eternal Sunshine’ Tour marks her Florida homecoming

By Ankit Kumar
Published Aug 28, 2025 18:07 GMT
Florida Panthers shared a special post for Ariana Grande (Image Credit: IG @flapanthers)
Florida Panthers shared a special post for Ariana Grande (Image Credit: IG @flapanthers)

The Florida Panthers shared a special post for Ariana Grande on Thursday. The team posted a jersey with “Grande” on the back.

Ad

Grande announced her Eternal Sunshine Tour, her first in six years. The tour begins in California in June 2026. It will move across the southern United States, up the East Coast, and then into Quebec. Later, shows will take place in England. The tour has 27 dates, but only 11 total stops.

Grande grew up in Florida and has supported the Panthers since childhood. In 1998, she was struck twice by pucks during a game.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

In their post, the Panthers captioned,

“Ari is coming home next summer ₊˚⊹♡”.
Ad

Soon, fans reacted to the Panthers’ post.

“Better than Kelce’s fiancé,” one comment read, referring to Taylor Swift, girlfriend of NFL's Travis Kelce.
Ad
“Screaming crying anddd okay but I want this jersey!!!!!! 🥰😭😻.” Another fan wrote on Instagram.
The fan reacted to the Panthers&#039; post.
The fan reacted to the Panthers' post.
"Thought it was a new player oh well," a fan mentioned.
Ad

Many fans showed excitement for her homecoming shows. Here are some more reactions to the Panthers' Ariana Grande announcement.

"She’s having concerts at the Panthers arena next summer… so the “26” jersey number" a fan explained the reson behind Grande's jersey number.
"So she couldn’t sing a national anthem during either of the last two Stanley Cup runs but NOW she’s available?" a fan questioned.
Ad
"Better than that opportunist @taylorswift13 who tried to show up just when we were about to win" another fan mentioned about Swift.

Grande’s Florida shows will be special for both fans and the Panthers community.

Ariana Grande's reaction to Florida Panthers winning Stanley Cup

Last year, when the Florida Panthers won the Stanley Cup for the first time, Ariana Grande celebrated her hometown team. She posted a video of the Stanley Cup handoff to their goalie Sergei Bobrovsky on her Instagram story.

Ad

Grande grew up in Boca Raton and has frequently visited the arena as a child to watch Panthers games. Her family used to have season tickets, and once she also got the opportunity to sing the National Anthem at a game. Back then, she was just 8 years old.

Ariana Grande also attended Games 1 and 2 of the 2024 Stanley Cup Final. She wore Panthers cat ears while sitting in a suite with her boyfriend, Ethan Slater. She reunited with mascot Stanley C. Panther and posted a video of it.

This season, the Panthers repeated as Stanley Cup champions. They won 5-1 against the Edmonton Oilers in Game 6. The deciding game was played at the Amerant Bank Arena in Florida.

About the author
Ankit Kumar

Ankit Kumar

Ankit is an NHL journalist at Sportskeeda with over 3 years of experience in the writing industry. He has expertise in sports, product, and travel content writing. His interest in ice hockey was piqued after watching Sidney Crosby play and he has been passionately following the game since then. Ankit admires Crosby’s personality and hockey IQ, and when he crossed the 1,500 points tally, Ankit was among the biggest fans to celebrate the occasion.

An Edmonton Oilers fan because of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, Ankit also admires the Pittsburgh Penguins due to Crosby and the Colorado Avalanche for Nathan MacKinnon. He is also a fan of Wayne Gretzky and Bobby Orr.

Holding a Bachelor’s degree in English Literature and Language, Ankit believes his education has helped him develop a knack for presenting information in a precise and compelling manner. He only sources information from credible avenues and trusted people from his network for his articles.

When he is not watching or writing about the NHL, Ankit loves listening to music and reading books.

Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama

Quick Links

Edited by Victor R. Lopez M.
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications