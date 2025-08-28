"Better than Travis Kelces fiancé" "Screaming, Crying": Panthers fans erupt as Ariana Grande's ‘Eternal Sunshine’ Tour marks her Florida homecoming

The Florida Panthers shared a special post for Ariana Grande on Thursday. The team posted a jersey with “Grande” on the back.Grande announced her Eternal Sunshine Tour, her first in six years. The tour begins in California in June 2026. It will move across the southern United States, up the East Coast, and then into Quebec. Later, shows will take place in England. The tour has 27 dates, but only 11 total stops.Grande grew up in Florida and has supported the Panthers since childhood. In 1998, she was struck twice by pucks during a game.In their post, the Panthers captioned,“Ari is coming home next summer ₊˚⊹♡”.Soon, fans reacted to the Panthers’ post.“Better than Kelce’s fiancé,” one comment read, referring to Taylor Swift, girlfriend of NFL's Travis Kelce.Poon “Horndawg” Hunter @TkachukdeeznutsLINK@FlaPanthers @AmerantArena better than kelces fiancé“Screaming crying anddd okay but I want this jersey!!!!!! 🥰😭😻.” Another fan wrote on Instagram.The fan reacted to the Panthers' post.&quot;Thought it was a new player oh well,&quot; a fan mentioned.Many fans showed excitement for her homecoming shows. Here are some more reactions to the Panthers' Ariana Grande announcement.&quot;She’s having concerts at the Panthers arena next summer… so the “26” jersey number&quot; a fan explained the reson behind Grande's jersey number.&quot;So she couldn’t sing a national anthem during either of the last two Stanley Cup runs but NOW she’s available?&quot; a fan questioned.&quot;Better than that opportunist @taylorswift13 who tried to show up just when we were about to win&quot; another fan mentioned about Swift.Grande’s Florida shows will be special for both fans and the Panthers community.Ariana Grande's reaction to Florida Panthers winning Stanley CupLast year, when the Florida Panthers won the Stanley Cup for the first time, Ariana Grande celebrated her hometown team. She posted a video of the Stanley Cup handoff to their goalie Sergei Bobrovsky on her Instagram story.Grande grew up in Boca Raton and has frequently visited the arena as a child to watch Panthers games. Her family used to have season tickets, and once she also got the opportunity to sing the National Anthem at a game. Back then, she was just 8 years old.Ariana Grande also attended Games 1 and 2 of the 2024 Stanley Cup Final. She wore Panthers cat ears while sitting in a suite with her boyfriend, Ethan Slater. She reunited with mascot Stanley C. Panther and posted a video of it.This season, the Panthers repeated as Stanley Cup champions. They won 5-1 against the Edmonton Oilers in Game 6. The deciding game was played at the Amerant Bank Arena in Florida.