Today's reports from NHL insider Frank Seravalli are hinting at a potential shift for the League and the Arizona Coyotes. In a tweet, Seravalli revealed that the NHL is drafting two schedule versions for the next season—one with the Arizona Coyotes remaining in Arizona and another with a relocated franchise playing in Salt Lake City.

The tweet read,

"Sources: #NHL is drafting two schedule versions for next season - one with #Yotes in Arizona, another with the relocated franchise playing in Salt Lake City. Fluid situation. Lots of moving parts. Details on dual paths and a potential transaction."

Expand Tweet

This tweet prompted tons of reactions from NHL fans on X. Some expressed their thoughts on the Coyotes' uncertain future whereas others talked about the implications of relocating the franchise.

One fan's comment encapsulated the mixed emotions surrounding this development, stating,

"Gary Bettman crying somewhere."

Expand Tweet

However, some fans are taking a more strategic approach, suggesting broader changes to the league's structure.

"Relocating the Yotes is inevitable. I’m sure the league will circle back to the AZ market with more stable ownership and arena in place." said the fan.

"If the NHL is gonna expand past 32 (and they will), they need to go to 36. Move the Yotes to SLC next season and bring back an AZ franchise when they have an arena. Do Houston and QC in 2025, then Phoenix and Atlanta when their rinks are ready in 2027/28ish. Peace in the land," said one fan.

One fan, likely frustrated from prolonged discussion, said,

"Just move the team"

"Technically every ice hockey game is a fluid situation until they freeze it Frank," said one fan.

"Feel bad for Kansas City/Houston… but Salt Lake City is still a great place!" a fan said.

"Frank have you ever actually spoken to a single reporter who ACTUALLY covers this situation or," a fan wrote.

Also read: Hockey fans react as Houston, Atlanta groups meet with NHL for expansion team push

Ultimately, the fate of the Arizona Coyotes and the potential for a Salt Lake City franchise remains obscure until an Official word comes from the NHL.

Arizona Coyotes lost 5-0 to Seattle Kraken

The Seattle Kraken, now out of playoff contention, are focusing on young players like Shane Wright, who scored his fourth goal in four games since being called up from the AHL.

The Kraken defeated the Arizona Coyotes 5-0, with Grubauer earning his second shutout. Despite playoff hopes gone, attention remains on developing talents like Wright, showing promise at just 20 years old.

Coach Hakstol praised Wright's growth, emphasizing the importance of patience. The Kraken's recent success showcases their young talent, setting a positive tone for future seasons.

Poll : Do you want the Arizona Coyotes to stay in Arizona? Yes. No. 0 votes View Discussion