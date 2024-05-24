"Bettman will respond by having Oilers swept": Fans react to Justin Trudeau's playful jib at Gary Bettman's height during WNBA press conference 

NHL fans on social media reacted to a playful comment made by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau about NHL commissioner Gary Bettman's height. Trudeau remarked during a WNBA press conference while expressing gratitude to everyone in attendance.

He thanked WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert and humorously noted that she is taller than Gary Bettman:

WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert, thank you so much, Kathy, for all your leadership for being here today. Much taller than Gary Bettman, I'm gonna really like working with you significantly," Trudeau said.

NHL fans quickly took to X/Twitter and expressed their views on Trudeau's comment on Bettman. One fan commented:

"Bettman will respond by having the Oilers swept"

Another fan chimed in and expressed their opinion:

"Canada not winning a cup anytime soon now."

"Prime Ministers go to WNBA team announcements now? Really? Surely with everything going on in the world he has something more important to be doing," one X user opined.

Here are some of the other top reactions on X:

One fan mentioned that if Canada had to pick between Trudeau and Bettman, most would go with the NHL commissioner despite him getting booed whenever he appears:

If you asked Canadians to choose who they liked better between Trudeau and Bettman, I think most would choose Bettman, and he gets booed every time he shows his face.

"1. He's such a great Prime Minister. Just look at everything he's done for us. He made sure everyone lived through the pandemic. He took care of those pesky truckers. He's put on that carbon tax to save our lives from pollution," one fan expressed.

"Bettman to Trudeau: "it doesn't matter how many times you do Blackface, you'll never be a basketball player," one fan humorously said.

How long has Gary Bettman been the NHL commish?

NHL: NHL Draft, Bettman (R)

Gary Bettman has been the NHL commissioner for 30 years now. He assumed the role on Feb. 1, 1993, and is the longest-serving commissioner in professional sports history.

Bettman has introduced some of the NHL's notable changes since his time in the role. He introduced the Winter Classic outdoor game, altered overtime rules to include four-on-four play shootouts and implemented the two-referee system, among others.

Under his leadership and vision, the league expanded from 24 to 32 teams. Before becoming NHL commissioner, Bettman had a successful NHL career and practiced law in New York.