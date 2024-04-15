"Big man seems to go down quite a bit" - NHL fans react to old clip of Matt Rempe losing a fight against Senators' Zack Ostapchuk

In his debut season, New York Rangers enforcer Matt Rempe has already become notorious. He has shown little to no restraint when picking fights with his opponents.

As the Rangers have sealed their playoff spot, one would expect their encounter with the Ottawa Senators to be routine. But fans could see fireworks when both teams clash given the history Rempe shares with Senators' Zack Ostapchuk.

The two giants faced each other in the Western Hockey League (WHL). The 6-foot-3 Ostapchuk had gotten the better of Rempe in that fight. And now the resurfaced footage of the brawl has gotten NHL fans talking.

"The big man seems to go down quite a bit," @Boutilier_13 tweeted on X.

"Has Rempe ever won a fight?" @HunchoJackHughe tweeted, taking a dig at the rookie's fighting skills.

"We #NYR love Rempe. but he is not that good of a fighter. If he's going to continue to drop the gloves, he needs to take some boxing lessons or something because he takes a beating most of the time," @suffering_jeff tweeted.

Here are some of the other reactions fans had regarding the resurfaced clip.

"Now I've GOT to watch this game!" one user tweeted, anticipating the clash.

"So Rempe couldn’t win a fight in the AHL and now can’t win a fight in the NHL," another fan tweeted.

"But I thought Rempe was Gretzky and Tyson reincarnated!" another fan tweeted.

"Depending who the Sens dress, Rempe could have his choice between Bokondji Imama, Ostapchuk, MacEwen, Kastelic, even Tkachuk would probably go with him," another fan tweeted while claiming Ostapchuk would be the least of Rempe's worries.

"President cup on the line. You think Mark Messier would think there is a place for Rempe," another fan tweeted.

New York Rangers and Matt Rempe eyeing Presidents' Trophy honors

The New York Rangers are in pole position to win the Presidents' Trophy this season. They have 112 points so far this season. The award is given to the NHL team with the most points in a season. The Blueshirts vs. the Senators game tonight will determine who will win the trophy.

If New York wins, they will become the recipients of the award. However, a loss to the Senators would certainly make things more interesting.

The Carolina Hurricanes are hot on the heels of the New York Rangers

The other two teams still in contention for the award are the Dallas Stars and the Carolina Hurricanes. Both have 111 points in 81 games. A slip-up by the Blueshirts would mean the trophy is up for grabs for either side.

