"Biggest baby ever", "Cry harder": Leafs nation rip into Darnell Nurse for calling out Ryan Reaves over vicious hit

NHL Fans reacted as Edmonton Oilers defenseman Darnell Nurse called out Toronto Maple Leafs forward Ryan Reaves for the vicious headshot that left Nurse bloodied. Reaves received a match penalty during the Leafs 4-3 OT win over the Oilers on Saturday and was later handed a five-game suspension for the hit.

When Nurse spoke to the media during Thursday’s practice, he didn't hold back, saying (0:10):

“With that said, even if you put yourself in a bad spot, there is lots of body in a 6-foot-4 hockey player to hit and not one piece was touched other than my head.”

Leafs fans took to social media to defend Reaves and criticize Nurse for his comments.

"Biggest baby ever."

Another fan wrote:

"Cry harder."

Here are some fan reactions:

"I can almost guarantee when RR went in 3rd period to apologize it was accepted and cya later - then to come with this? Ok bud," one fan wrote.

"Because you were leading with your head as you rounded the net. Plus you had your head down. Tough hit but you also have to hold yourself accountable as well. You learn in timbits hockey to keep your head up," another fan wrote.

"Remember when you were 10 and they taught you to keep your head up coming around the net. Woulda been helpful the other night!" a user commented.

"I suddenly no longer feel bad for him. Reavo apologized after the game or at least tried to when he didn’t have to. He was getting suspended regardless and this guy wants to run his mouth to the media," another user wrote.

Darnell Nurse's full comments on Ryan Reaves

Darnell Nurse accepted some blame for putting himself in a vulnerable position. Nurse gave his unfiltered thoughts on Ryan Reaves' actions.

“He came after and apologized,” Nurse said after Thursday’s morning skate. “In situations like that, there’s definitely an onus on the player with the puck to be aware of where everyone else is on the ice...

“There are certain guys in the league that every shift they go out there and they go out and try to inflict pain. I think it's pretty obvious what's going on there."

Darnell Nurse was clearly referring to Reaves' reputation as an enforcer, with over 1,000 NHL career penalty minutes.

