Top 3 Darnell Nurse replacements for Oilers after D-man's injury keeps him out at least 5-10 days

Edmonton Oilers' Darnell Nurse is expected to be sidelined for five to 10 days, coach Kris Knoblauch confirmed. The news comes on the heels of the vicious hit laid on Nurse by Toronto Maple Leafs forward Ryan Reaves, who has subsequently been suspended for five games.

Given the gaping hole Darnell Nurse’s absence leaves in the Oilers’ blue line, three names emerge as potential fill-ins during Nurse’s time away from the ice.

Here's a closer look at who could replace Darnell Nurse in Edmonton’s blue line.

Top 3 Darnell Nurse replacements

#3. Josh Brown

Brown was recalled to join the Oilers following Nurse’s injury. He was invited to camp earlier this year but ended up starting the season with the AHL's Bakersfield Condors. In 12 games, he’s registered two assists so far.

Brown is a tough, hard-nosed blue liner who can hit. While not a major offensive threat, Brown can hold his own. He’ll most likely get into the bottom pairing with Travis Dermott. Nevertheless, Brown may get a shot in the top four just to show what he can do at this point in his career.

#2. Ty Emberson

Emberson came over in the deal that sent Cody Ceci to the San Jose Sharks. Like Brown, Emberson is a defensive defenseman, so, he won’t turn heads with his blazing speed or unique puck-handling abilities. But he does provide solid checking and a reliable defensive partner for whoever he lines up with.

The Oilers could use Emberson in the middle pairing with Brett Kulak. He’ll be given a chance to show what he can against the Montreal Canadiens on Monday night, leaving Brown as the seventh defenseman.

This could prove to be the best chance Emberson gets to show he belongs in the NHL, even when Darnell Nurse returns from injury.

#1. Connor Carrick

Like Brown, Carrick is on the older side with nearly 250 games of NHL experience with various clubs across the league under his belt. However, he’s been unable to find a permanent home. Carrick played a career-high 67 games with the Maple Leafs in 2016-17.

Since then, he’s bounced around, landing with the Bakersfield Condors this season. In 12 games this year, Carrick has registered five points through one goal and four assists. Last season, he played in 70 games for the Coachella Valley Firebirds, scoring 34 points through nine goals and 25 assists.

The Oilers could give Carrick a shot this season as he’s seasoned and can provide depth as a seventh blue liner or slide in on the bottom pairing as need be.

