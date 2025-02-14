"Biggest game I've ever played": Brady Tkachuk reserves high praise for USA vs Canada's clash of titans at 4 Nations Face-Off

Brady Tkachuk is excited about the upcoming USA vs. Canada game in the 4 Nations Face-Off.

After the United States beat Finland 6-1 at Bell Centre, he called the matchup against the Canada - the biggest game of his career. Brady Tkachuk said that the rivalry goes beyond the players on the ice. It also matters to fans from the past, present and future.

"I think it's going to be the biggest game than I've ever played in my career. So I'm really looking forward to that. And just, yeah, there's a big build up to it. And US versus Canada, it's bigger than just the guys on the ice. It's so many people past, present and future down the road that are just so excited for it...," Brady Tkachuk said.

The United States played a strong game against Finland. Brady Tkachuk and his brother Matthew scored twice each, while Jake Guentzel and Matt Boldy added a goal and an assist each.

Jack Eichel and Zach Werenski helped set up key plays, while Connor Hellebuyck made 20 saves. Finland scored first through Henri Jokiharju, but the U.S. responded with six straight goals. Juuse Saros struggled in net, allowing all six goals.

Coach Mike Sullivan changed the U.S. forward lines during the second period. He put the Tkachuks with Eichel, and it worked. Boldy gave the U.S. a 2-1 lead late in the second. The U.S. then scored three goals in the first three minutes of the third. Matthew scored a power-play goal, followed by Guentzel’s goal 11 seconds later. Brady made it 5-1 before Matthew added another power-play goal to seal the win.

The United States leads the standings with three points. Canada has two points after its overtime win against Sweden, while Finland has zero. The tournament continues Saturday with two games at Bell Centre.

Finland plays Sweden in the afternoon, while the United States face Canada in the evening. The game starts at 8 p.m. ET and will air on ABC, ESPN+, SN and TVAS. If the United States win in regulation, they will secure a spot in the final in Boston.

Brady Tkachuk and Team USA have an edge over Canada per Insider Report

NHL insider Pete Jensen has picked Team USA to beat Canada in the 4 Nations Face-Off final.

He says that the U.S. has much better goaltending with Connor Hellebuyck, Jake Oettinger and Jeremy Swayman. In comparison, Canada’s goalies are weaker, which could help the U.S. stop Canada’s top players like Connor McDavid, Nathan MacKinnon, Sidney Crosby and Cale Makar.

Jensen thinks the USA’s core including Brady Tkachuk and his brother Matthew can provide ample support to their goaltending.

“The United States has far superior goaltending compared to Canada… The U.S. core of Auston Matthews, the Hughes and Tkachuk brothers and Jack Eichel should provide plenty of goal support” Jensen reasoned, per NHL.com

He also predicted Team USA’s captain Auston Matthews to win the tournament MVP. If goaltending decides the tournament, the U.S. will have the edge.

