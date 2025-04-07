Former NHLer and analyst Paul Bissonnette sarcastically suggested that the Florida Panthers might be intentionally losing games to face the Toronto Maple Leafs in the first round of the NHL playoffs.

His comments followed the Florida Panthers' 2-1 loss to the Detroit Red Wings on Sunday, marking their fifth consecutive defeat. In the Atlantic Division, the Toronto Maple Leafs, with 98 points, are followed by Tampa Bay Lighting (94), while the Panthers have slipped to third, with 92 points.

The reigning Stanley Cup champions are two points ahead of the wild-card-leading Ottawa Senators. During a segment on NHL on TNT, Bissonnette jokingly claimed that the Panthers' recent struggles could be a ploy to face the Leafs in the opening round.

Biz playfully argued that Gary Bettman needs to ensure that the Panthers aren't manipulating matchups.

"Boston gave up Brad Marchand for nothing. He somehow ends up in Florida, and now — somehow — Florida, a great team, is going to keep losing down the stretch. $49 million right now is sitting in a press box. This is an inside job. Gary Bettman needs to look into it," Bissonnette said.

He continued:

"The great chase is over — that's behind us. He needs to do his job and investigate what Paul Maurice and the Panthers are trying to pull against my Toronto Maple Leafs. We want the Battle of Ontario. We want the Battle of Florida. Let’s stick to the script. I don't want Brad Marchand in the first round."

He concluded with a lighthearted plea to keep Brad Marchand out of his team's playoff picture, at least for the opening round, urging Bettman to take action.

The Toronto Maple Leafs could face the Florida Panthers in Round 1

Paul Bissonnette has long been a devoted Toronto Maple Leafs fan. If the playoffs begin today, the Leafs would face the Ottawa Senators in a first-round Battle of Ontario.

However, if the Florida Panthers continue to lose points in upcoming games while the Senators keep winning, the Cats could slip to a wild-card position, potentially leading to a Round 1 matchup against the Maple Leafs.

The Florida Panthers knocked out the Maple Leafs in the second round of the 2023 playoffs. That series marked the first time since 2004 that the 13-time Stanley Cup winners advanced beyond the first round of the postseason.

The Toronto Maple Leafs and the Florida Panthers face off for the final time in the regular season at Amerant Bank Arena on Tuesday.

